Saphala Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals, Vrat Katha & Significance Of This Day

Saphala Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashis in a year. As we know Ekadashis are observed by the devotees of Lord Vishnu, people on Saphala Ekadashi will be worshipping Lord Vishnu and seek His blessings. This year Saphala Ekadashi will be observed on 9 January 2021 and it is going to be the first ekadashi in 2021. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival.

Date And Muhurta

As per the HIndu Panchang, every year Saphala Ekadashi is observed on Ekadashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Pausha. This year the festival will be observed on 9 January 2021. The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 09:40 am on January 2021 and will end at 07:17 pm on 9 January 2021. The Parana time will be from 7:15 AM to 9:21 AM on 10 January 2021. However, the Parana dwadashi will end at 04:52 pm. For those who don't know, Parana refers to the time when the ekadashi fast is broken and normal food is consumed.

Rituals

Devotees of Lord Vishnu should wake up early and clean their house and the place where they will be doing the puja.

They should then take a bath and wear clean clothes.

After this, they should offer Arghya to Lord Surya and seek His blessings.

Now people should begin worshipping Lord Vishnu and offer Him fruits, flowers, haldi, kumkum and yellow cloth.

They should then begin their fast and chant the mantras of Lord Vishnu throughout the day.

Vrat Katha

According to the Vrat Katha, there was a king named Mahismati who had five sons. His eldest son was of loose moral and often insulted Gods and religious activities. Soon he got habituated to consuming intoxicants and stealing money and valuables from his father's kingdom. As a result, he was thrown out of his father's kingdom. One day the soldiers of the king caught the eldest son, while he was looting the people of his father's kingdom.

Ashamed of his moral conduct, he started living under an old peepal tree in a deep jungle. One winter morning, he became too sick. After gaining consciousness, he went deep into the jungle and brought some fruits. He kept those fruits under the peepal tree and prayed to Lord Vishnu. He asked the deity to forgive him for his moral conduct and past deeds. Soon, he gained insight and was accepted by his kingdom's people. He grew into a better and learned human and was married to a princess.

Significance

Devotees of Lord Vishnu listen to the Vrat Katha of Saphala Ekadashi and worship Lord Vishnu.

They offer the prayers and chant the mantras of Lord Vishnu.

Some of the devotees of Lord Vishnu observe Nirjala fast on this day.

Consuming rice and dishes prepared from the same.

Married couples should observe abstinence on ekadashi.

Getting into unnecessary fights and arguments should be avoided.