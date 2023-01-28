Rath Saptami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, FB And WhatsApp Statuses For Your Collection Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Rath Saptami, also known as Achala Saptami, is celebrated on the Shukla paksha Saptami of Magha month on this 28 January Saturday. A day totally dedicated to Lord Sun, Rath Saptami marks the birth anniversary of Surya or Sun, who was born to Kashyap Rishi and Aditi. Surya Jayanti is symbolically celebrated with Sun driving his seven horse chariot moves towards North east direction. The seven horses may represent the seven colours of the rainbow or the seven days of the week starting with Sunday. Sunday is the day governed by Sun God. Read out the wishes, quotes, FB and WhatsApp status, and messages curated here, for your collection.

1. It was on Rath Saptami that Lord Sun sent his brightest rays to enlighten the world. Let him bring the spark of enthusiasm and light of knowledge into you as well. Wish you an enlightening Rath Saptami!

2. Gain respect and success and all things auspicious on this Saptami tithi that belongs to the Sun. Celebrate!

3. May your daily Surya namaskars start with sunny splendour this morning of Rath Saptami. Wish you moments of cheer on Rath Saptami

4. Let the vibrant Sun chariot painted with lovely flowers and motifs enliven your day on Rath Saptami.

5. Let us welcome our sunny days, of summer, and the Sun that enters the Northern hemisphere in his golden chariot. Let Sun change the Sunny weather in our lives as well. Wish you a happy Rath Saptami

6. Harvest season begins and our farmer friends rejoice within. They are the backbones we need for standing erect with our head held high. Wish a bounty harvest of noble thoughts and deeds this Rath Saptami

7. Cleanse yourself, body mind and spirit, with holy dips in rivers, and offer your lethargy as Arghya to the Sun. Let Sun take you places this year on Rath Saptami!

8. Let the piety of the Arca flower and the prayer at Arghya dan to Sun lend positive results in your life. Wish you an enjoyable Rath Saptami

9. Let any new venture or adventure that you start with on this day, lead you to success. Wish Sun follows you all along and shine your path on the Rath Saptami!

10. Let your prospects brighten so that the sunny rays of grace cleanse your sins and bless your efforts. Wish you a happy cleanse on Rath Saptami!

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 20:18 [IST]