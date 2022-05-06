Ramanuja Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Significance And Birth Story Of Ramanujacharya Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

A great Hindu philosopher, scholar and thinker and saint, Sri Ramanujacharya was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, he was one of the most significant representatives of Vasishnava tradition. He is known for influencing Bhakti Movement as well.

Ramanujacharya is known for his incredible and beautiful sermons and famous writings. His 9 most famous works are known as Navratnas. Therefore, Ramanujacharya's birth anniversary is celebrated as Ramanujacharya Jayanti and this year, 2022 marks his 1005th birthday. Scroll down the article know all the detailed information about Ramanuja Jayanti.

Ramanuja Jayanti 2022: Date, Time

As per the Tamil Solar Calendar, Ramanuja Jayanti falls during the Chithirai month on Thiruvathirai Nakshatra day. So, this year, Ramanuja Jayanti will be observed on Friday, 06 May 2022. The Thiruvathirai Nakshathram will begin on 06:17 on 05 May 2022 and the Thiruvathirai Nakshathram will end on 09:20 on 06 May 2022.

Ramanuja Jayanti 2022: Birth Story Of Ramanujacharya

Ramanujacharya's birth name was Lakshmana and also known as IILaya Perumal. He is believed to have been born in 11th century in a small village of Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu in 1017 CE. But, in 1137, when he was 12 and lived in Srirangam, he disappeared.

However, there is also a legend surrounding the birth of Ramanujacharya. It is said that there was a couple named Kantimati and Samayaji who were childless but always walked on the righteous parth. Once, when a great saint called Thiruchachi Nambi went to the couple's house and visited them, blessed them and said their desire for a male child will be fulfilled if they perform yajna and pray to Lord Parthasarathy of Thiruvallikeni.

The couple obeyed the instruction given by the sage and then they were blessed with a son due to their sincerity and devotion. There is a religious belief that when the child was born, he had many celestial marks on him which indicated that he was the incarnation of Lord Lakshmana, (younger brother of Lord Rama).

Ramanujacharya was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu and believed that the only way to attain salvation or what we know as 'mosksha' is by worshipping the deity.

He also travelled the whole nation making people aware of the teachings of Vaishnavism and the ethics to walk on a righteous path in life. He also defined and spread the principles of Advaita Vedanta.

Ramanuja Jayanti 2022: History, Significance

On Ramanuja Jayanti, some special arrangements are made and people or devotees pay their respect to Ramanujacharya by arranging programs and events related to his teachings and philosophy. Apart from that religious texts such as Upanishads are also recited with full devotion.

The idol of Ramanujacharya (Utsav Murti) is given a holy bath and then decorated with flowers and new clothes. Also, fruits, and other auspicious items are kept in front of the idol which is later distributed as prasad among the devotees. It is on this day that Lord Vishnu is also worshipped. People also make donations and do charitable works.

Ramanuja has always tried to make people understand the importance of bhakti on meditation and it was him who inspired the practice of Bhakti Yoga or Bhakti Marg. This was a spirtitual practice in the Hinduism which was based on the devotion towards an individual God.

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 6:00 [IST]