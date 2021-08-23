Just In
- 2 hrs ago Bhringraj Oil: Benefits, How To Use And Possible Side Effects
- 4 hrs ago Mercury Transit in Virgo On 26 August 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs
- 5 hrs ago Major UK Trial Greatly Improves Outcomes For Critically Ill Children On Mechanical Ventilation
- 5 hrs ago Oral Contraceptive Pills: Benefits, Types, How To Use, Effectiveness, Adverse Effects And Other Details
Don't Miss
- News Covid in India maybe entering some kind of endemic stage: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan
- Movies Amazon Prime Video Pays Tribute To Captain Vikram Batra With A Heartfelt Video 'Shershaah Ki Daastaan’
- Finance 2 Steel And Auto Stocks To Buy For Solid Returns in The Long Term
- Sports IND vs ENG: India have got bowlers who can win Tests in all conditions: Malan
- Education IBPS RRB PO Result 2021 Prelims Declared, Check Direct Link At ibps.in
- Technology Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Benchmarks Leaked: Better Than Rocket Lake?
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 N Line Unveiled — All You Need To Know About The Hot Hatch From Hyundai
Raksha Bandhan 2021: Choose Rakhi Colour As Per Your Zodiac Sign
This year on 22 August 2021, Rakshabandhan will be celebrated which is a symbol of brother and sister love. The festival is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Sawan month. It is on this day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers. It is said that if sisters tie Rakhi according to the zodiac sign of their brother it will bring prosperity and happiness in the life of their brother and he will be protected from sorrows and suffering.
Colour of Rakhi as per your zodiac
Aries: 21 March - 19 April -
A Red coloured rakhi will be appropriate for them as Mars is their ruling planet. It will not only soothe them emotionally but bring peace and tranquility to their life. This will make one more caring towards their siblings and their bond will grow stronger over time.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May-
A White coloured rakhi along with white sweets will be perfect for them as Venus is the ruling planet. This will bring well-being, and remove tension and anxiety from your brother's life. Also, their life will be full of happiness.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June-
A Green coloured rakhi is a must for them as the ruling planet is Mercury here. This will ensure that all the issues in your brother's life are wiped out completely. It will also help them to move forward, progress and achieve success.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July-
A Yellow coloured rakhi must be tied by sister on brother's wrist as the Moon is the ruling planet here. This will not only make your brother affectionate towards you but will solidify your relationship with him. This will also bring stability and bliss in your relationship. You can also feed your brother yellow sweets.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August-
Sisters must tie a Red coloured rakhi on their brother's wrist since Sun is the ruling planet here. This will work like magic in their life and their life will be filled with happiness. Also, they will find themselves surrounded by great opportunities. This will certainly make your bond stronger.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September-
Tie a Green coloured rakhi on your brother's wrist since Mercury is the ruling planet here. This will not only energise them but will bring good fortune. He will be able to grab more opportunities in his life and will work hard for it. He will never give up on anything or anyone easily.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October-
A White coloured rakhi will be auspicious for your brother since Venus is the ruling planet here. This will ensure that your brother will have peace and happiness in his life. It will certainly calm them down and increase their will power. Also, giving white sweets to your brother will provide added benefits.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November-
Wrap a Pink coloured rakhi around your brother's wrist as Mars is the ruling planet here. This colour is a symbol of love and affection, will make them cheerful and they will forget all their worries. Due to this, peace will also prevail in their life. Your brother will enjoy good health and longevity.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December-
Yellow means optimism and therefore, this colour will bring happiness and hope to your brother's life. This will make them have a positive approach towards life and therefore, they will easily achieve success. Jupiter is the ruling planet here and therefore, this will add more charm to your brother's life.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January-
A Dark Blue is the colour for your brother as Saturn is the ruling planet here. This will help them to calm down and be peaceful. They will always be loving towards you and will never leave your side no matter what. You will see the change yourself.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February-
A Blue coloured rakhi must be tied around your brother's wrist since Saturn is the ruling planet here. This will help your brother to eradicate all problems and will help them to be peaceful. Blue is a symbol of compassion and dynamism, therefore, it will create magic in their life.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March-
A Yellow coloured rakhi is what you need for your brother as Jupiter is the ruling planet here. This will make them cheerful and add happiness to their life. They will be full of optimism and therefore, nothing can stop their success. This will remove all troubles from their lives. Also, giving them yellow sweets will be an added benefit.