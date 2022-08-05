Raksha Bandhan Astrological Remedies For Good Luck Of Brother(s) Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival and it symbolises the strength of emotional bonding, brotherhood and love between siblings. Rakhi is a remembrance of that unwritten agreement in our earthly life.

Sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist and both of them exchange promises for protecting each other, and mutually wish for each other's safety. The sisters' prayers go a long way in protecting and empowering her brother to protect her interests. The festival of Rakshabandhan is celebrated every year on the full moon date of the month of Sawan.

Raksha Bandhan: Role Of Gods

Lord Hanuman is known to be a proven saviour of the distressed, and Lord Ganapati removes every stumbling block off your path. By praying for the brother's wellbeing, and tying the Rakhi to these Gods, the sister too, gets her share of divine blessings. When the Rakhi puja concludes, do not avoid touching elders' feet. Tie the puja samagri (ingredients) in pink cloth and place it in some areas of the house, to remove evil omens.

As Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on Purnima which is governed by the Moon, it makes sense to pray to Lord Shiva along with Chandra as well. Worshipping both helps augment prosperity and peace in the house. Tying Rakhi to Lord Hanuman has this calming effect on the siblings and inspires you to stay that way. Lord Ganesha improves the relationship between the siblings if he is worshipped on Rakhi. Read on to know more.

Raksha Bandhan: Date And Time

According to the Hindu calendar, this year the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, 11 August 2022. This year, Sawan Purnima will fall on 11 August. The Purnima Tithi begins at 10:38 am on 11 August and closes at 07:05 am on 12 August, 2022.However, sisters that are not staying with their brothers in their parental houses can still celebrate Rakhi by worshipping Gods on behalf of their brothers and seeking divine blessings for them. We have curated a list of astrological remedies on Raksha Bandhan which will fetch good luck for your brothers.

Lord Ganesha and Raksha Bandhan

On the day of Rakhi, worship Lord Ganesha, with all the Panchopachar rituals, after which, as the last step, tie a green coloured Rakhi to Lord Ganesha and offer the bhog of laddus made of gram flour. Lord Ganapati's blessings are assured this way. He is pleased with your prayers, will remove all obstacles from your brother's life and bless him with happiness and prosperity.

Surrender To Lord Hanuman

Lord Hanuman understands your sisterly concern towards your brother if you are away from him. Tie a saffron or red coloured Rakhi to Hanuman and offer semolina sweet as bhog. Pray to Lord Hanuman that you brother must be safe, especially from every evil or negative energy.

A Heartfelt Prayer For Lord Shiva (Bholenath)

If you both are not residing in one place or city, you can still have him in your prayers. Tie a white or yellow Rakhi to Lord Shiva on this day, and conclude your puja by offering the bhog of rice pudding and earnestly pray luck and progress to follow him at every step of his life. This will certainly bring him up in life by blessing him with all auspicious beginnings.

Bhog For Lord Vishnu

If, somehow, due to unforeseen reasons, you are unable to tie the Rakhi, do not worry. He is on your mind all the time, and the time you spent together as little tots will always be cherished by you both. On this day, tie a yellow Rakhi and Patisa (a sweet) to Lord Vishnu and wholeheartedly wish him good luck. You brother is sure to notice the unexpected good development in his life and thank you for the gesture.

Vasudev Rakhi Remedy

If you are a devotee of Lord Krishna, and you love your kid brother for the immense joy he has brought to your life with his cute antics, tie a yellow or peacock coloured Rakhi to Lord Vasudev and offer Rabdi, without fail. Pray earnestly that Lord Krishna protects your brother at all times. Any time he is in trouble in his life, Lord Krishna will be there to wield his protective shield around him.

Laddu Gopal Remedy

Offering chocolates to Laddu Gopal, and wearing a colourful Rakhi, you will invite a lucky streak for your brother that will follow him throughout.

Out of sight doesn't necessarily mean out of mind. You and your sibling(s) grew up together, and built a palace of memories for you two to revisit it when needed. The memories, laced with the delicate Rakhi strings, will be a thing of joy forever. To add to the cheer, invite the Gods' blessings by worshipping them on this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Friday, August 5, 2022