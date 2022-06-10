Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Time, Rituals, Celebrations, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Raksha Bandhan is an age-old concept to celebrate the unconditional love and respect that siblings share with each other. Raksha means protection and Bandhan means bond.

It is a bond of protection promised by someone (a brother) to a woman (his sister) who needs it.. Despite the unwelcome divide experienced between different languages and cultures throughout India, Raksha Bandhan firmly cements this difference with a human touch. From region to region, in India, the mode of celebrations varies depending on the vernacular culture and traditions. For more information, let us scroll down the article.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date And Time

Purnima tithi starts at 10:38 am on 11 August 2022, and it begins at 07:05 am on 12 August 2022. Rakhi is best tied during Aparanha time. In case it is missed, Pradosh time could be the best alternative. Rakhi is celebrated on full moon day in the month of Shravan.

Rakshabandhan 2022: Rituals

It is an event in which women prepare themselves weeks before it comes up. Brothers, after the Raksha Bandhan, set out for shopping for their sisters.

In the morning, ladies tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists, apply tilak on their foreheads, and offer them sweets, dry fruits, and gifts. Lastly, they light Diya to the deity, with a heartfelt prayer to God. The sister ties the Rakhi with a fervent prayer in her heart.

The elders of the family bless them, after the ritual. The Rakhi remains on the brother's wrist for several days as a reminder of their brotherly love.

Rakshabandhan 2022: History And Significance

Tying a Rakhi is an indication that the relationship stays strong forever and is bounded by love, and respect . Rakhi means protection and symbolizes the Laxman Rekha that does not let us transgress the limits. Rakhi festival is a day of emotional and spiritual cleansing which helps us inculcate the higher values and purity of mind body and spirit.

There are several stories surrounding the concept of Rakhi. The most eminently applicable story is that of the queen of Mewar, Karmavati and Humayun. When Bahadur Shah laid siege on her empire, the queen sent a Rakhi to Emperor Humayun requesting him to be her brother and protect her kingdom. With respect to the queen's words, he went on to Mewar, captured Bahadur shah. Rakhi does not recognize religion as the basis to feel brotherly love toward another fellow human.

Rakshabandhan 2022: Celebrations

Chuda Rakhi and Ram Rakhi are two major types of Rakhi, that symbolize two different styles and Rakhi tying occasions. This is also another occasion to offer prayers to deceased ancestors. In the Uttaranchal, Brahman pundits tie the rakhi to the host and bless them whereas the host repays it with Dakshina. Maharashtrians call it "Narali Purnima" wherein they visit the river or sea and offer coconut to Lord Varun. People of Tamil Nadu, and Kerala call it the Avani avittam. Here too, they cleanse themselves from within, by visiting the sea, worshipping god, singing songs, and performing yagna.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons