Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Puri Rath Yatra, also known as Jagannath Rath Yatra is a popular festival dedicated to Lord Krishna in His Jagannath form. The Chariot Festival goes on for nine days and is observed with full dedication and fanfare. The festival is usually observed in Puri, a major city in Odisha. People all over the world, especially those belonging to Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhan participate in this grand festival.

People take part in pulling the heavy chariot for three kilometers. They then reach the Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple. They observe this huge festival along with their friends and loved ones. If you are also planning to observe the festival with your loved ones, then here are some quotes that you may share with them. Scroll down to read on.

1. Happy Rath Yatra to all my loved ones. I hope Lord Jagannath will remove all our problems and difficulties.

2. Let us participate in this Rath Yatra to worship Lord Jagannath in a pious and devoted way. Happy Rath Yatra to all of you.

3. Puri Rath Yatra is not just a chariot festival but an emotion and dedication of common people for Lord Jagannath. May He bless all of us.

4. Hard times shall pass and things may turn better with the blessings of Lord Jagannath. Happy Rath Yatra.

5. Forget and leave behind all your miseries and problems. Let us just pull the chariot of Lord Jagannath and pray to Him to bless our lives.

6. Those who have faith in Lord Krishna, lose nothing and achieve all their goals. Pray with all your heart to Lord Krishna and get His blessings. Happy Rath Yatra to you and your loved ones.

7. The more faith you have in God, the less pain you shall feel while pulling the Rath. Invest your power in God and get back all the blessings.

8. Dear devotee of Lord Krishna, pull the chariot without worrying about your pains and miseries. The Lord will Himself take care of everything and bless your life with happiness, positivity and prosperity.

9. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra to all those who have faith in God. May Lord Bless you with immense strength, happiness, positivity, prosperity and fervour.

10. Finally, Rath Yatra is here. Let us pull the chariot with all our strength and devote ourselves to the Almighty.

Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 18:06 [IST]