Holi 2020: How To Play Safe Holi During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak

1. Avoid Going To Mass Gatherings Since there is an outbreak of Novel coronavirus these days, make sure to avoid going to mass gatherings. Instead of playing Holi at those public events, you can think of playing at your place. For this, you can play colours on your terrace, balcony or lawn. This way you will be at less risk of getting infected from getting infected.

2. Stay Away From People Affected With Cold, Cough And Sore Throat If you can't stop yourself from playing Holi, then it is better that you keep a distance from people suffering from a cough and cold, breathing difficulties, sore throat or fever. [1] This is because these are the symptoms of coronavirus. If your family members aren't having any such symptoms then you can play with them using dry colours. Using dry colours will help you save you from catching a cold and yes, you can save water as well.

3. Use Home Made Colours If you are sceptical for buying colours from market vendors due to the widespread virus, then you can prepare colours at your home as well. But this is valid only if you and your family members do not show any symptoms of coronavirus. You will find various methods of preparing homemade colours. This way you can ensure that you are playing with colours that are safe and untouched from the virus.

4. 'Phoolon Ki Holi' Can Be A Better Option You can ditch colours and play with flowers as well. You may not be knowing but 'phoolon wali Holi' meaning Holi of flowers is quite famous in some parts of India. People throw flowers at each other and play Holi with their loved ones. So if you are worried, that you will come in contact with the virus through watercolours, then you can think of replacing those with fresh flowers.

5. Plan A Game Night At Your Place Who likes to stay at home during Holi, right? It is extremely difficult to prohibit yourself from playing Holi. After all, people have their sentiments attached to Holi, the festival of colours and happiness. But instead of playing colours, you can think of planning a game night with your loved ones at your place. While you are playing games, try to follow the safety measures to keep yourself away from the infection.

6. Make Rangoli Rather than smearing your loved ones in colours and increasing the chances of getting in touch with an infected person, you can try making rangoli this Holi. This can help you in enjoying Holi in a different way and make some new memories.

7. Organise A Dance Party At Your Place Holi celebration also comprises of dance parties and this year it will safer to organise it at your place. You can enjoy with your family members and friends who do not seem to be affected by the virus. This way you will be able to avoid going to any mass gathering and still enjoy Holi in your own way.

8. Cook And Enjoy Your Holi Lunch A Holi celebration is incomplete without enjoying delicious food and snacks. Therefore, how about celebrating Holi by staying indoors and preparing tasty food items? For this, you can try making some delicious and traditional Holi recipes. While you are making food, make sure you are not having coronavirus symptoms. Also, sanitise your hands nicely before preparing or consuming foods.