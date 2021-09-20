Pratipada Shraddha 2021: First Day of Pitru Paksha Tithi, Puja Ritual, Significance and How To Do Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Also known as Padwa Shraddha, Pratipada Shraddha is observed on 'pratipada tithi' (1st day) during the 'Shukla Paksha' (the period of the bright fortnight of moon) in the 'Bhadrapada' month as per the Hindu calendar.

This day is observed in the remembrance of the deceased family members who have passed away or died on the Pratipada or Padyami tithi in both during Shukla Paksha or Krishna Paksha. This year, 21 September will be marked as Pratipada Shraddha. As per the Purnimant Calendar, the Pratipada Shraddha ritual is observed in the 'Ashwin' month It is the first day of the Pitru Paksha (the fortnight period) and it ends with 'Mahalaya Shraddha'.

Pratipada Shraddha 2021: Date And Puja Tithi

Pratipada Shraddha falls on 21 September, Thursday this year in 2021. As per Drikpanchang, the puja tithi or timings are as follows:

Kutup (कुतुप) Muhurat - 11:50 AM to 12:38 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 49 Mins

Rohina (रौहिण) Muhurat - 12:38 PM to 01:27 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 49 Mins

Aparahna (अपराह्न) Kaal - 01:27 PM to 03:53 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 26 Mins

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 05:24 AM on Sep 21, 2021

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 05:51 AM on Sep 22, 2021

Pratipada Shraddha 2021: Puja Rituals And How To Do

Pratipada Shraddha is a way to pay homage to one's ancestors.

On this day the rituals are performed for the deceased members of a family by the eldest male members of the family.

This ritual involves offering tarpan to the dead members and this ritual is followed by pind-daan where offerings are either immersed in a river or given to a crow.

Time is very significant in this ritual so that the prasad can be eaten during the 'Aparahna' or afternoon time.

Once the ritual is completed, the prepared food is first served to a Brahmin and then consumed by the family members.

Charity or donation is also done on this occasion and some people observe fast (vrat) as well on Pratipada Shraddha.

On these days, strict satvik food is only allowed and consumption of non-veg food and alcohol is prohibited.

People also abstain from cutting their hair during this period.

This day like all other days of Pitru Paksha is considered to be inauspicious.

Pratipada Shraddha 2021: Significance

In the Hindu religion, Shraddha is an important ritual and is observed in Hinduism for the dead ancestors. Religious scriptures like 'Matsya Purana', 'Garuda Purana' and 'Agni Purana' also mention shraddha rituals in detail. The idea behind performing Pradtipada Shraddha is to appease the souls and peace to the deceased people. Certain people believe that by observing this ritual, peace, happiness and prosperity will prevail in their homes. It is said that this ritual liberates the soul from the cycle of birth and death, resulting in salvation. In India, there are few important and popular places where Pratipada Shraddha is performed- Kasha, Gaya, Prayag Sangam, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Rameshwaram.

