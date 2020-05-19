Pradosh Vrat 2020: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance That You Need To Know Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

In Hindu mythology, one observes several fasts to please their deities and seek their blessings. One such fast is Pradosh Vrat which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, one of the most important Hindu deities. Every 13th day of the lunar fortnight is observed as Pradosh and on this day, devotees of Lord Shiva worship him by observing a fast. This year the date falls on 19 May 2020. In order to know more about this festival and the rituals associated with this fasting, scroll down the article to read more.

Muhurta For Pradosh Vrat

The muhurta for Pradosh Vrat falling on 19 May 2020 will begin at 05:31 pm on the same day itself. The muhurta will end at 07:42 pm on 20 May 2020. This puja is observed twice a month i.e., on Krishna Paksha Trayodashi and Shukla Paksha Trayodashi.

Rituals Of Pradosh Vrat

There are two ways of observing a Pradosh Vrat. The first way is to observe a strict 24 hour fast. One must not consume even a drop of water or grain. The fast is broken on the next day after taking bath and worshipping Lord Shiva. The second way is by observing a fast right from the sunrise to the sunset. The dast can be then broken by worshipping Lord Shiva in the evening and reciting the Pradosh Vrat Katha (story).

Moving on, let us discuss the rituals associated with this Vrat:

One needs to wake up early in the morning and freshen up.

After this, clean your puja room and take a bath. Make sure you wear clean clothes after taking a bath.

Offer raw and cold milk to Shivlinga. In case, you don't have milk, you can use Gangajal or normal water as well.

After this offer Bel Patra (Bael leaves), flowers, Dhatura and sandalwood. You can also offer ghee and honey.

While worshipping Lord Shiva make sure you face the North or East direction.

Significance

Since this Pradosh Vrat falls on Tuesday, it can be called Bhoum Pradosh.

This puja and fast is observed not only for Lord Shiva but also for Goddess Parvati.

Devotees have it that observing Pradosh Vrat will bring prosperity, eternal peace and happiness.

Observing this fast with utmost dedication and devotion blesses a person to a great extent.

This fast is considered to be quite effective for those who are suffering from mental illness and are facing many difficulties in their lives.

