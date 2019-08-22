Happy Onam 2019: Wishes, WhatsApp And Facebook Messages To Send Your Friends & Family Festivals oi-Neha Ghosh

Onam is a festival celebrated by the people of the South Indian state of Kerala. It is a festival which is an epitome of enthusiasm and elegance. The festival is decided based on the Malayalam solar calendar and it is celebrated in the Chingam month.

This festival marks the arrival of the Vamana avatar of Vishnu and the legendary king Mahabali. It is celebrated with great joy and grandeur and all the people of Kerala enjoy the grand feast, Onasadya. Celebrations of Onam start on Atham day and continue for 10 days till Thiruvonam day.

This year celebrate Onam with your family and friends by wishing them Happy Onam with these messages.

Happy Onam Wishes

May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam.

Happy Onam! May God bless you and your family and fill your home with the lights and colours of Onam happiness and joy. Have a happy Onam 2019!

Hope this Onam brings in good fortune for you and your family. Happy Onam 2019!

"Forever remembering thoughts of happiness & prosperity with all sweet onam days." To all Keralites wishing you a Happy Onam Day 2019.

Hope the King visits you with lots of good luck this Onam. Wishing you a Happy Onam 2019!

O my wonderful friends, I'm hoping that this Onam 2019 festival will be the start of your good and prosperous life. Have fun with your family! Love lots!

May the spirit of Onam remains everywhere whatever you do whatever you think whatever you hope in your life "Wish you a Happy Onam 2019"

Onam is the time for pookalam on floor;

Children on swings; tiger clad men with hunters behind them;

People enjoying sadyas with family...

Let this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all. Happy Onam 2019 to you and your family!

Life becomes a festival when gaiety and culture blend. Onam delivers the message of both. Happy Onam 2019.

No greeting card to give. No sweet flowers to send. No cute graphics to forward. Just a loving heart of mine. Happy Onam 2019.