November 2022: Festivals and Vrats Observed During This Month
November is around the corner and it is going to be a very special month for fasts and festivals. Most importantly, marriage season begins this month. We have scores of interesting festivals such as Tulsi Vivah and Vivah Panchami of Lord Rama and Sita.
With respect to planetary movements, this month is very significant. Dates of important festivals and fasts in November 2022 based on Hindu Panchang are listed below. These are based on major Hindu calendars used in modern India at present. The festivals and vrat days are based on the IST Indian Standard Time.
1. Gopashtami
Date- 01 November 2022 | Day-Tuesday|Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Ashtami
Cows and calves are decorated and worshipped on Gopashtami.
2. Akshaya Navami
Date-02 November 2022| Day- Wednesday|Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Navami
It arrives two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Satya Yuga is believed to have begun on this day.
3. Jagaddhatri Puja
Date- 02 November 2022| Day- Wednesday|Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Navami
Goddess Jagaddhatri is worshipped in the West Bengal region. Goddess Jagaddhatri or Jagadhatri or Jagat Dhatri is a form of Goddess Durga.
4. Kansa Vadh
Date- 03 November 2022| Day- Thursday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Dashami
Kansa was killed by Lord Krishna and the king Ugrasena was reinstated as King of Mathura on this day. Kansa was the uncle of Lord Krishna.
5. Devutthana Ekadashi
Date- 04 November 2022| Day- Friday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Ekadashi
Devutthana Ekadashi is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Ekadashi.
6. Tulasi Vivah
Date-05 November 2022| Day- Saturday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Dwadashi
Tulasi Vivah is when the Tulsi plant (holy basil) is married to Lord Vishnu or his Avatar Krishna.
7. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi
Date-06 November 2022| Day- Sunday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Chaturdashi
Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is a sacred event which is observed one day before the arrival of Kartik Purnima.
8. Dev Diwali
Date-07 November 2022| Day- Monday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Purnima
Dev Deepawali is celebrated annually at Varanasi. Dev Deepawali, also spelt as Dev Diwali, is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur (त्रिपुरासुर).
9. Guru Nanak Jayanti
Date- 08 November 2022| Day- Tuesday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Purnima
Guru Nanak (1469-1539 C.E.) was the forefather of Sikhism and the first Sikh teacher or Guru. On the day of Kartik Purnima, his birthday is widely celebrated.
10. Chandra Grahan Purna
Date-08 November 2022| Day- Tuesday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Purnima
Lunar Eclipse Starts (With Moonrise) - 05:53 pm; Lunar Eclipse Ends - 06:18 pm; Moonrise - 05:53 pm; Local Eclipse Duration - 00 Hours 24 Mins 47 Secs
11. Kartika Purnima
Date- 08 November 2022| Day- Tuesday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Purnima
The full moon day during the eighth lunar month of Kartik is known as Kartik Purnima.
12. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi
Date- 12 November 2022| Day- Saturday|Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Purnima
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:17 PM on 11 November 2022, and Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 10:25 PM on Nov 12, 2022.
13. Nehru Jayanti/Children's Day
Date - 14 November 2022| Day- Monday|Tithi- fixed day in the Gregorian calendar
Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India was born on this day which is also celebrated as Bal Diwas or Children's Day.
14. Kalabhairav Jayanti
Date- 16 November 2022| Day- Wednesday |Tithi-Kartika, Margashirsha, Krishna Ashtami
Kalabhairav Jayanti is associated with destruction and he is a fierce avatar of Lord Shiva.
15. Vrishchika Sankranti
Date- 16 November 2022| Day- Wednesday |Tithi-Kartika, Margashirsha, Krishna Ashtami
Good for the lower class and people involved in menial work; Cost of Commodities cost would soar on this day. It indicates excessive suffering; People will be healthy and will be on friendly terms. Grain stocks increase.
16. Utpanna Ekadashi
Date- 20 November 2022| Day- Sunday |Tithi-Kartika, Margashirsha, Krishna Ekadashi
Krishna Paksha Ekadashi that arrives after Kartik Purnima is known as Utpanna Ekadashi. It arrives post Devutthana Ekadashi.
17. Vivah Panchami
Date- 28 November 2022| Day- Monday |Tithi- Margashirsha, Shukla Panchami
Vivah Panchami day was the day when Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were married and on this day the marriage anniversary of Rama and Sita is observed and celebrated.
18. Subrahmanya Sashti
Date- 28 November 2022| Day- Monday |Tithi- Margashirsha, Shukla Shashthi
Subramanya Sashti, also known as Kukke Subramanya Sashti, falls during the lunar month Margashirsha.
19. Champa Shashthi
Date- 29 November 2022| Day- Tuesday |Tithi- Margashirsha, Shukla Shashthi
If Champa Shashti coincides with Shatabhisha Nakshatra and Vaidhriti Yoga either on Raviwar or on Mangalwar, it creates a very auspicious yoga.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
Image sources: Wikimedia Commons
