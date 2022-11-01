November 2022: Festivals and Vrats Observed During This Month Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

November is around the corner and it is going to be a very special month for fasts and festivals. Most importantly, marriage season begins this month. We have scores of interesting festivals such as Tulsi Vivah and Vivah Panchami of Lord Rama and Sita.

With respect to planetary movements, this month is very significant. Dates of important festivals and fasts in November 2022 based on Hindu Panchang are listed below. These are based on major Hindu calendars used in modern India at present. The festivals and vrat days are based on the IST Indian Standard Time.

1. Gopashtami

Date- 01 November 2022 | Day-Tuesday|Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Ashtami

Cows and calves are decorated and worshipped on Gopashtami.

2. Akshaya Navami

Date-02 November 2022| Day- Wednesday|Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Navami

It arrives two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Satya Yuga is believed to have begun on this day.

3. Jagaddhatri Puja

Date- 02 November 2022| Day- Wednesday|Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Navami

Goddess Jagaddhatri is worshipped in the West Bengal region. Goddess Jagaddhatri or Jagadhatri or Jagat Dhatri is a form of Goddess Durga.

4. Kansa Vadh

Date- 03 November 2022| Day- Thursday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Dashami

Kansa was killed by Lord Krishna and the king Ugrasena was reinstated as King of Mathura on this day. Kansa was the uncle of Lord Krishna.

5. Devutthana Ekadashi

Date- 04 November 2022| Day- Friday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Ekadashi

Devutthana Ekadashi is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

6. Tulasi Vivah

Date-05 November 2022| Day- Saturday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Dwadashi

Tulasi Vivah is when the Tulsi plant (holy basil) is married to Lord Vishnu or his Avatar Krishna.

7. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi

Date-06 November 2022| Day- Sunday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Chaturdashi

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is a sacred event which is observed one day before the arrival of Kartik Purnima.

8. Dev Diwali

Date-07 November 2022| Day- Monday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Purnima

Dev Deepawali is celebrated annually at Varanasi. Dev Deepawali, also spelt as Dev Diwali, is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur (त्रिपुरासुर).

9. Guru Nanak Jayanti

Date- 08 November 2022| Day- Tuesday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Purnima

Guru Nanak (1469-1539 C.E.) was the forefather of Sikhism and the first Sikh teacher or Guru. On the day of Kartik Purnima, his birthday is widely celebrated.

10. Chandra Grahan Purna

Date-08 November 2022| Day- Tuesday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Purnima

Lunar Eclipse Starts (With Moonrise) - 05:53 pm; Lunar Eclipse Ends - 06:18 pm; Moonrise - 05:53 pm; Local Eclipse Duration - 00 Hours 24 Mins 47 Secs

11. Kartika Purnima

Date- 08 November 2022| Day- Tuesday |Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Purnima

The full moon day during the eighth lunar month of Kartik is known as Kartik Purnima.

12. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

Date- 12 November 2022| Day- Saturday|Tithi-Kartika, Shukla Purnima

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:17 PM on 11 November 2022, and Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 10:25 PM on Nov 12, 2022.

13. Nehru Jayanti/Children's Day

Date - 14 November 2022| Day- Monday|Tithi- fixed day in the Gregorian calendar

Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India was born on this day which is also celebrated as Bal Diwas or Children's Day.

14. Kalabhairav Jayanti

Date- 16 November 2022| Day- Wednesday |Tithi-Kartika, Margashirsha, Krishna Ashtami

Kalabhairav Jayanti is associated with destruction and he is a fierce avatar of Lord Shiva.

15. Vrishchika Sankranti

Date- 16 November 2022| Day- Wednesday |Tithi-Kartika, Margashirsha, Krishna Ashtami

Good for the lower class and people involved in menial work; Cost of Commodities cost would soar on this day. It indicates excessive suffering; People will be healthy and will be on friendly terms. Grain stocks increase.

16. Utpanna Ekadashi

Date- 20 November 2022| Day- Sunday |Tithi-Kartika, Margashirsha, Krishna Ekadashi

Krishna Paksha Ekadashi that arrives after Kartik Purnima is known as Utpanna Ekadashi. It arrives post Devutthana Ekadashi.

17. Vivah Panchami

Date- 28 November 2022| Day- Monday |Tithi- Margashirsha, Shukla Panchami

Vivah Panchami day was the day when Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were married and on this day the marriage anniversary of Rama and Sita is observed and celebrated.

18. Subrahmanya Sashti

Date- 28 November 2022| Day- Monday |Tithi- Margashirsha, Shukla Shashthi

Subramanya Sashti, also known as Kukke Subramanya Sashti, falls during the lunar month Margashirsha.

19. Champa Shashthi

Date- 29 November 2022| Day- Tuesday |Tithi- Margashirsha, Shukla Shashthi

If Champa Shashti coincides with Shatabhisha Nakshatra and Vaidhriti Yoga either on Raviwar or on Mangalwar, it creates a very auspicious yoga.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 12:00 [IST]