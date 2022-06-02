Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Drinking water is considered taboo during Nirjala Ekadashi. Nirjala is derived from the term 'Nir' and 'Jala' which means 'water-less'. Also known as Bhimsen Ekadashi, Pandava Ekadashi, and Bhima Ekadashi, it is a vrat (fasting) that requires intense austerities to be done and therefore it is called the most sacred of all 24 Ekadashi.

It is believed that the strict observance of Nirjala Ekadashi vrat, offers the Punya or rewards of 24 Ekadashi put together. Let us know more about the date, time, pooja rituals, remedies, history and significance associated with Nirjala Ekadashi.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2022 : Date And Time

This year Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on 10 June 2022. The Ekadashi date begins on 10 June at 7.25 am and the Ekadashi date ends on 11 June at 5:45 pm. The Parana Time will begin from 01:31 pm on 11 June 2022 and continue till 04:16 pm on 11 June 2022.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Puja Rituals

The Nirjala Ekadashi vrat starts with 'Sandhyavandanam', a ritual that is practised on the 10th day. Post ritual, the observer eats one grainless meal before sunset. The fast then continues all throughout the Nirjala Ekadashi day. During the early hours, that is, at the Brahmi muhurta, one must wake up and take a bath to cleanse yourself. Wear yellow clothes and perform Panchopachar puja for Lord Vishnu.

Chant the powerful mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya' after which you must do the Shodashopachar puja to god, with incense sticks, lamp, naivedya, etc. Donate the lamps at dusk. Offer yellow flowers and fruits to Lord Narayana. One needs to forsake sleep only for this night of Ekadashi to do bhajans and sankeertan instead.

Ask for Lord Vishnu's forgiveness for any mistake knowingly or unknowingly done. Again, worship Vishnu after dusk, and begin chants and bhajans for that night. The next day, wake up at Brahmi muhurta and take bath as usual. Invite brahmins and present them with whatever you desire to give them. Distribute the prasad and consume the food, Also donate grains, clothes, umbrellas, shoes, and pitchers full of water to the needy and the poor.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: History And Significance

Brahma Vaivartha Purana has an interesting anecdote about Bhima, the Pandava prince who was a known connoisseur of food. Although he had herculean strength and capabilities for all great things, he had the least self-restraint, when it came to food. So due to this, keeping a fast on Ekadashi, was a far-fetched idea for him. On the contrary, his entire family used to diligently observe the vrat without missing a small detail. Bhima was embarrassed about his inability and hence approached Sage Vyasa for help.

Sage Vyasa advised him about Nirjala Ekadashi, whose unparalleled benefits impressed Bhima to undertake this immediately. Vyasa informed him that he had to undergo the fasting experience only once a year, as this Ekadashi occurred only once. He assured him that the nirjala Ekadashi, gave him the benefit of 24 Ekadashis put together. Bhima made up his mind to fight his cravings this time and succeed in performing the vrat. He was greatly pleased as this vrat fulfilled all his wishes.

Nirjala Ekadashi is a vrat done for specific goals and intentions. Lord Vishnu is believed to grant any specific wish that the devotee has on his mind, on this day. It offers the benefits that you can accrue from a pilgrimage. Those who perform this regularly need not fear Yama or the netherworld as they will be received by the messengers from Vaikuntha (Vishnu abode.) The Nirjala/Bhimseni Ekadashi Vrat rids you of all sins and grants happiness, prosperity, and well-being to the devotees.

Again, pray to Lord that he forgive you for all the errors possibly committed during the fast. Donate sattvic food to the poor. It is only after feeding the poor, that you must consume the prasad. All these religious rituals are said to bring positivity into your life. Sleeping during the vrat is known to bring about adverse changes in your physical constitution.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Dos and Don'ts

This vrat is meant for those who have average health. If you have certain medical conditions or are under medication for some health problem, consult your doctor before you set out on fasting for the entire day.

On this auspicious day, wake up at the Brahmi muhurta. Take a ritualistic bath and wear a fresh set of clothes.

Abstain from close physical contact with the opposite gender. Onion, garlic, meat, cereals lentils, and legumes are forbidden from eating on this day. Smoking and drinking are strictly taboo for this day. Consume only those prescribed dishes for vrat, or just live on plain fruits and milk. Donate whatever you wish, with all your heart, to the needy. Try to remain poise, let your speech be sweet, and do not allow your mind to wander away from the thoughts of God. Discipline your soul, mind, and body on this day.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Benefits

Nirjala Ekadashi fasting comes under the category of dry fasting. Dry fasting is all about deep internal cleansing and detoxifying your body. Fasting is known to have a positive impact on your health. During a dry fast on Nirjal Ekadashi, the body survives on what is called endogenous or metabolic water which carries healthy elements and is of very good quality. This removes all the negative impacts on the cells and allows them to rejuvenate.

Dry fasting has an age-defying, therapeutic and life-prolonging effect on the human body. Unlike us, the animals follow dry fasting methods when they are sick. The sick or injured animals refuse to rest and food until they get better. Dry fasting is a scientifically proven remedy to protect the body against the harmful effects of radiation. Due to dry fasting, the parasites inside the body get destroyed. Cysts and benign tumours dissolve due to the effect of autolysis, which is a process in which the body gets rid of its sick cells in order to survive.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 10:00 [IST]