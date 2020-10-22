Navratri 2020 Day 7: Mata Kalaratri Legend, Puja Vidhi, Significance And Mantra Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

The seventh day of Navratri also known as Durga Saptami or Saptami is dedicated to Mata Kalaratri, one of the incarnations of Goddess Durga (Parvati). She is fierceful and rides a donkey. She is also known as Kali, Mahakali, Bhadrakali, Shubhankari, Mrityu, Durga and Rudrani.

Though they are referred to be one, there are some people who consider them to be two different deities. Since the day is dedicated to Kalaratri, the day is also known as Kalaratri Puja. This year Mata Kalaratri will be worshipped on 23 October 2020. On this day, we are here to tell you more about Her. Read on:

Mata Kalaratri

Mata Kalaratri is said to be the most fearsome form of Goddess Durga. Her complexion is as dark and beautiful as black clouds. She rides a dark ccoloured donkey and has four arms. In one of Her right arms She holds a blood-stained sword while in another right hand She holds an iron hook. Her upper left hand is in Abhay Mudra, ready to remove all the fears from Her devotees' lives while Her lower left hand is always in Var Mudra, ready to fulfill all the desires of Her devotees. The Goddess Herself invokes fears among people with evil intentions. She is said to be the destroyer of all kinds of negative energies, spirits, ghosts and demon entities. Upon Her arrival, these things flee away and leave Her devotees untouched.

Legends Of Mata Kalaratri

According to the Hindu scriptures, once demons attacked the abode of Gods and Goddesses. The army of demons was led by another mighty demon named Raktbeej. He fought alongside demon brothers Shumbh and Nishumbh. Raktbeej had a boon through which he became undefiable. According to the boon, wherever the blood of Raktbeej dropped on the earth, his duplicate Raktbeej was born at the same spot. Due to this, it was quite difficult for Gods to defeat Raktbeej. This is when Goddess Parvati summoned all Her warrior forms and joined in the battle. She then started fighting against the demon army in Her various forms. Still it was quite difficult to defeat Raktbeej.

This is when Goddess Parvati peeled Her golden skin to reveal Her Kalaratri form. She then took the form of Goddess Kali and went on to slay Raktbeej. For this, She asked Her other warrior forms to slay the demon while Her Kalaratri form would drink the blood of Raktbeej thus, preventing the blood from falling on the earth's surface. This way Goddess Parvati slew the mighty demon in Her Kalaratri form.

But after drinking the blood of Raktbeej and slaying many demons Goddess Kalaratri was unstoppable and She went on to slay as many people as She could in Her fury. Seeing Her in this form, Lord Shiva went on to stop Her and for this, He lay down in Her way. Goddess Kali stepped on Lord Shiva and this when She realised what She did and thus due to embarrassment and guilt She took out Her tongue. This scene is depicted in most of the Hindu scriptures, paintings, idols and portraits.

Puja Vidhi

The day is considered to be quite auspicious in Hindu mythology. On this day people worship nine planets in the form of nine plants namely pomegranate, banana, ashoke, turmeric, jayanti, arum plant, bel and colocasia plant. These nine plants are tied together and then given a holy bath. These are then tied in red or yellow clothes and are worshipped as Nabapatrika.

After you have performed the Nabapatrika puja rituals, you need to follow the below rituals. They are:

Wake up early and freshen up.

After this, you need to clean your house and puja room as well.

Then take a bath and wear new or clean clothes.

Now give a holy bath to the idol of Goddess Durga and/or Kali.

Offer white jasmine and any blue coloured flowers to the Goddess.

Now offer fruits, sweets and bhog prepared for Her.

Light a Diya in front of Her.

After this, take either a fruit or flowers in your hand and chant the stotram and mantras of the Goddess.

Perform the aarti and distribute the fruits and bhog among your loved ones and poor people.

Significance

The word Kalaratri is formed using two words namely 'kala' meaning black or death while 'ratri' means night. Therefore, it is believed that the Goddess removes all the negativity and darkness from one's life.

Goddess Kali or Kalaratri is considered to be the one who removes all the fears from one's life.

Mata Kalaratri represents Herself as the death of demon entities and people with evil intentions and desires.

Despite Her fearsome look, She is believed to be the one who brings good fortune and prosperity into the lives of Her devotees.

Those who are facing troubles and fears in their lives, should worship Goddess Kalaratri as She is the one who takes care of Her devotees just like a mother does.

She fulfills all the desires of Her devotees and blesses them with a prosperous and fruitful life.

Mantras

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

हीं कालरात्रि श्रीं कराली च क्लीं कल्याणी कलावती।

कालमाता कलिदर्पध्नी कमदीश कुपान्विता॥

कामबीजजपान्दा कमबीजस्वरूपिणी।

कुमतिघ्नी कुलीनर्तिनाशिनी कुल कामिनी॥

क्लीं ह्रीं श्रीं मन्त्र्वर्णेन कालकण्टकघातिनी।

कृपामयी कृपाधारा कृपापारा कृपागमा॥

Him Kalaratri Shrim Karali Cha Klim Kalyani Kalawati।

Kalamata Kalidarpadhni Kamadisha Kupanvita॥

Kamabijajapanda Kamabijaswarupini।

Kumatighni Kulinartinashini Kula Kamini॥

Klim Hrim Shrim Mantrvarnena Kalakantakaghatini।

Kripamayi Kripadhara Kripapara Kripagama॥