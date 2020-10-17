Navratri 2020 Day 2: Puja Vidhi, Legends, Significance And Mantras Of Mata Brahmacharini Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Mata Brahmacharini, one of the unmarried manifestations of Goddess Parvati is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. This year She will be worshipped on 18 October 2020. She is seen wearing a white saree with a rosary in one hand and kamandal in the other one. Devotees believe that She governs the Mangal grah (planet Mars).

Today we are here to tell you more about Mata Brahmacharini. Scroll down the article to read how you can worship Her and what is Her significance.

Puja Vidhi Of Brahmacharini

First of all, you need to wake up early and freshen up.

After this, you need to wear clean clothes and offer Arghya to Lord Surya (sun).

Then give a holy bath to the idol of Mata Brahmacharini using panchamrit.

If you don't have any idol Brahmacharini, then you can consider Goddess Durga's idol.

Now offer paan (betel leaves), supari, roli (kumkum), Chandan (sandalwood), moli (sacred thread), akshat and flowers to the Goddess.

Offer a garland of hibiscus to the Goddess and fold your hands.

After this, pray to the Navgrahas and the Almighty.

Now perform the aarti of the Goddess.

Legends Of Mata Brahmacharini

It is said that Goddess Parvati was born to King Himavan also known as Himalaya and his wife Menavati.

Goddess Parvati was also known as Shailputri at her father's place.

Since the very beginning, She wanted to marry Lord Shiva and therefore, She often prayed to Lord Shiva.

One day Devarshi Narad came to meet Parvati and advised her to please Lord Shiva by performing a strict penance.

Parvati agreed to this and went on to meditate for years and consumed only fruits and flowers available in the forest.

She continued to meditate without worrying about winter, summer or rains. Seeing her meditating so dedicatedly, Gods, sages and divine men said that no one could have ever performed such a strict penance.

They all gave her blessings and prayed Lord Shiva to fulfill the wishes of Parvati.

Due to Her strong determination and meditation, She was given the name of Brahmacharini meaning the one who performs penance and austerity.

When Lord Shiva came out of His samadhi and took notice of Parvati's penance, He was extremely pleased.

He then asked Devi to come out of her dhyana and then accepted her as His wife.

Significance Of Mata Brahmacharini

Mata Brahmacharini symbolises austerity, purity, wisdom, love and patience.

It is said that Mata Brahmacharini blesses Her devotees by fulfilling their wishes, desires and ambitions.

Worshipping Her with pure intention and utmost dedication can help you in seeking Her blessings.

Those who worship Her, never worry about anything as the Goddess removes all kinds of troubles from one's life and grants eternal peace to that person.

Mantras To Chant

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

दधाना कर पद्माभ्याम अक्षमाला कमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मई ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा।।

Yā dēvī sarvabhūtēṣu mām̐ brahmacāriṇī rūpēṇa sansthitā |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namō nama: ||

Dadhānā kara padmābhyāma akṣamālā kamaṇḍalū |

Dēvī prasīdatu ma'ī brahmacāriṇyanuttamā ||