Navratri 2020, Day 1: Know About Mata Shailputri And How To Worship Her Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

The first day of Navratri which is also known as Kalash Sthapana Or Ghatasthapana is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the first manifestation of Goddess Durga (Parvati). This year the festival begins on 17 October 2020. On this day, devotees of Goddess Durga will be invoking Her after the Ghatasthapana. In order to know more about Maa Shailputri and worship Her to seek blessings, scroll down the article to read more.

Navratri 2020: Flowers That You Can Offer To 9 Different Forms Of Goddess Durga

About Maa Shailputri

Goddess Parvati was born as Shailputri to Mountain King Himavat also known as Himalaya and his wife Mainavati.

In Her previous life, She was born as Sati to King Prajapati Daksh. She married Lord Shiva against Her father's wish and this enraged Prajapati Daksh. As a result, he humiliated Lord Shiva and Sati at a religious occasion in his house. Disheartened by the humiliation, Sati jumped into the burning fire and immolated Herself.

In the next life, Goddess Parvati was born as Shailputri, meaning the daughter of mountains. Her father was king of mountains known as 'parvat' in Hindi, She was also known as Parvati.

In this life, She became the wife of Lord Shiva.

Mata Shailputri is seen sitting on a bull with a trident and lotus in Her hands.

She also has a crescent moon on Her head.

In this form, Goddess Durga is believed to be the mother of nature and protects the innocent from all kinds of problems.

It is said that worshipping Mata Shailputri can fulfill one's wishes and desires.

The Goddess blesses Her devotees with power, might and intelligence.

She is also known as Sati, Bhavani, Hemavati and Parvati.

Puja Vidhi Of Maa Shailputri

Devotees need to wake up early and clean their houses.

After this, they should bathe and wear clean or new clothes.

Now establish Kalash and perform the Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana rituals.

You need to perform the Ghatasthapana in the Northeast or east corner of your house.

Fill the Kalash with water and put some coins, rice grains, ilaichi, laung, roli, moli and Chandan in it.

Draw a swastika or Om sign on the Kalash and place it over damp sand or soil with seven kinds of grains sewn into it.

While you place the Kalash on the sand, chant ॐ भूम्यै नमः (Om Bhumye Namah).

Download Amar Ujala App for Breaking News in Hindi & Live Updates. https://www.amarujala.com/channels/downloads?tm_source=text_share

Place some mango leaves in the Kalash and put a whole coconut covered in a new cloth over them.

Sprinkle gangajal over the Kalash.

Meanwhile invoke Lord Kuber, Ganesh and Goddess Durga.

Take flowers, laung, ilaichi, haldi and rice grains in your hand and make a resolution to observe abstinence and austerity throughout the Navratri.

Why Is She Called Shailputri

When Parvati was a teenage girl, She went to play with Her friends in the fields. While playing hide and seek, She came across a pond full of beautiful and fragrant lotus flowers. Upon seeing those flowers, She wanted to have some of them. As a result, She went to pluck some of the lotus. Suddenly, She heard a cow mooing in pain. When She went near the cow, She was saddened to see the cow had grown weak. But the cow stood up and took Parvati in a direction. Parvati followed the cow and then what She saw was shocking. She saw numerous bones and carcasses of cows as if somebody was feeding on their flesh and bones.

Unable to apprehend who was behind this, Parvati kept Her hand on the cow and sought help from God. Soon She got an insight that a demoness named Tarika, the sister of Tarkasur was behind this. She was sent by His brother to kill Parvati as he feared that the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati would slay him.

Parvati asked the cow to hide behind Her while She took the form of a monolith also known as shail in Hindi. The cow then started mooing and this enticed Tarika. She came to search for the cow and attack her. But the cow was hiding behind the monolith rock. Tarika tried her best to pull the cow and attack her but was unable to do so.

Meanwhile, the father of Parvati and Her friends were worried after not seeing Parvati for so long. While they were searching for Parvati, they too heard a cow mooing and went to see. They were shocked to see that a demoness was trying to pull the cow, hiding behind the rock. At the same time, some villagers too came to see what's going on. Enraged by her failed attempts, Tarika went to attack the monolith and break it into pieces. This is when shail started to disintegrate. Soon a bright light came from the broken monolith and people saw that Parvati was coming out of it with a divine trident in Her hands. She slew Tarika with that trident. Impressed by the might of Parvati, villagers brought some lotus flowers for Her and made Her sit on a bull.

King Himavat, pleased to see Her daughter fighting so bravely praised Her. Since Parvati took the form of shail and came out of it to sleep the demoness, he named his daughter as 'Shailputri'.

Durga Puja 2020: What Is Nabapatrika And Why Is It Worshipped

Mantras For Worshipping Mata Shailputri

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ (Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥)

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्ध कृतशेखराम् । वृषारूढाम् शूलधराम् शैलपुत्रीम् यशस्विनीम् ॥ (Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam। Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥ )