Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Significance and Mantra Festivals oi-Deepannita Das

One of the significant festivals in India, Narasimha Jayanti symbolizes good over evil. The term Narimha is made of two Sanskrit words, 'Nara' which means 'man' and 'Simha' which means 'lion' and this perfectly describes the half-man, half-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu. It was on this date that Lord Vishnu assumed the incarnation of Narasimha for his devotee Prahlad and killed the tyrannical Hiranyakashipu.

Lord Narasimha Srihari is considered to be a fierce and powerful form of Vishnu. On this day Lord Vishnu established religion and peace. This year Narasimha Jayanti will be celebrated on 14 May. Scroll down the article to know more about the date, muhurta and worship method of Narasimha Jayanti.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Date, Puja Muhurat

Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated on the Chaturdashi date of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. Chaturdashi Tithi will start from 03:22 pm on 14 May and will continue till 12:45 pm on 15 May.

The Muhurta of Puja will be from 04:22 pm to 07:04 pm on 14 May. One of the reasons behind worshipping in the evening is that Lord Vishnu chose the time between the dusk of the day and the beginning of the evening to kill the demon king Hiranyakashipu. It was during this time that he took the Narasimha avatar.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

One needs to get up early in the morning on the day of Narasimha Jayanti and retire from the bath. Place the picture or idol of Lord Vishnu's Narasimha form on the seat by spreading a yellow cloth. Along with performing Jalabhishek, offer a garland of flowers to the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi's idols, and a special puja is performed. Sandalwood paste is applied to them as well. After this, offer coconut, saffron, fruits and sweets. In the end, meditate on God by lighting a ghee lamp (diya) and incense sticks. Along with this, keep a fast from sunrise to sunrise on the second day, and only one meal is allowed. Cereals or grains are avoided on this day. Chant the mantras of Narasimha. It would be best to chant the mantras of God even in the middle of the night. There is a belief that by doing this, one can get rid of all their sins as it can affect them in their future lifetimes. Also, one needs to refrain from doing any bad deeds.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Siddha Mantras of Lord Narasimha

एकाक्षर नृसिंह मंत्र : ''क्ष्रौं''

त्र्यक्षरी नृसिंह मंत्र : ''ॐ क्ष्रौं ॐ''

षडक्षर नृसिंह मंत्र : ''आं ह्रीं क्ष्रौं क्रौं हुं फट्''

नृसिंह गायत्री : ''ॐ उग्र नृसिंहाय विद्महे, वज्र-नखाय धीमहि। तन्नो नृसिंह: प्रचोदयात्।

नृसिंह गायत्री : ''ॐ वज्र-नखाय विद्महे, तीक्ष्ण-द्रंष्टाय धीमहि। तन्नो नारसिंह: प्रचोदयात्।।''

Narasimha Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

Narasimha Jayanti has special significance in Hinduism. Lord Vishnu and his Narasimha avatar are worshipped on this day. Worshipping and observing fast on this day removes sorrows and attains happiness and prosperity. Hiranyakashipu had the boon that no man or woman could kill him on this earth. Lord Vishnu put an end to the tyrannical Hiranyakashipu by taking the incarnation of Narasimha to protect his devotee Prahlad.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 6:00 [IST]