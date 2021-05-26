Narada Jayanti 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Narada Jayanti is one of the popular festivals that falls in a Hindu year. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada Muni, the messenger of Gods and the divine sage. The festival is observed in the Hindu month of Jayeshtha. This year the date for this festival falls on 27 May 2021. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival in detail. Scroll down to read on.

Date And Muhurta

As per the Hindu calender, the Pratipada tithi during the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha is observed as Narada Jayanti. The festival is osberved the next day of the Buddha Purnima. This year the date falls on 27 May 2021. The Pratipada tithi will begin at 04:43 PM on 26 May 2021 and will end at 01:02 PM on 27 May 2021.

Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early and clean their houses.

They then need to take a bath in holy water bodies. But due to the covid pandemic, they can consider bathing in their respective homes.

After bathing, one should wear clean clothes.

One need to worship the idol of Lord Vishnu.

Offer insence sticks, Tulsi leaves, flowers and fruits to the deity.

Light a diya and recite the mantras.

After doing the puja, feed the brahmins, especially those who are poor, old and learned.

Significance

As per the Hindu scriptures and mythological stories, sage Narada wasn't restricted to one world. He was the one who could travel in all three Lokas namely, Swarg (heaven), Dharti (earth) and Narak (hell).

He could appear at any place and deliver the Almighty's messages.

He used to play His Veena and sing songs while delivering the messages.

He is believed to be the son of Lord Brahma.

Narada Muni is believed to be the ardent worshipper of Lord Vishnu.

Narada Muni is also seen as the pioneer of the communication.

People visit the temples of Narada Muni and celebrate the day by listening to His stories and worshipping Him and Lord Vishnu.

Though there are a few temples of Narada Muni, the most important one is Chigateri near Devnagere in Karnataka.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 16:30 [IST]