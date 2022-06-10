Nag Panchami 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Nag Panchami is a widely practised and customary festival which is dedicated to Bhujang Nag (snake god) and is celebrated in August as per the Gregorian calendar. This means it falls on the Shukla paksha Panchami of Sravan month and Panchami of Krishna Paksha, every year, according to the Hindu calendar.

Snakes are the most revered of all animals in the subcontinent of India, for their mystic attributes. They have found a pride of place in many scriptures as well. Lord Shiva wears a snake around his neck, whereas Lord Vishnu's bed is none other than Adisesha, the primordial snake with thousand heads. Snakes are worshipped on every occasion and offering them milk and fruits during worship will ensure happiness and wish fulfilment.

Patal Lok, a realm located below the deeper depths of the earth, is known to be the original habitat of Snakes. Hence, on Nag Panchami, people are advised against plowing the land so that snakes' will not be harmed underneath. Entire India celebrates this festival in its own ways and styles. Snakes are in close physical proximity to gods and hence they are not to be killed/harmed as it would incur curses and misfortunes. Let us know about this festival in detail.

Nag Panchami 2022: Date And Time

This year, Nag Panchami is going to be observed on 02 August 2022 on Tuesday. Panchami Tithi Begins at 05:13 am on 02 August 2022 and ends at 05:41 am on 03 August 2022.

Nag Panchami 2022: Puja Rituals

Wake up early, cleanse yourself by taking a holy dip in the Ganges, sprinkle the holy water in all the corners of your home, and start the fast. Worship the idol of the snake and offer turmeric, kumkum rice, and flowers as prasad to it. Offer raw milk mixed with sugar and ghee to the snake idol. Perform aarti and then offer dakshina to a snake charmer. Lastly, read out the vrat katha and get Rudrabhishek done to Lord Shiva.

Nag Panchami 2022: Legend Associated With This Day

According to an India epic Mahabharata, after King Parikshit, son of Abhimanya was cursed by a Rishi's son Sringin to die of a snakebite, Takshaka, the god of Nagas fulfilled this curse. Takshaka disguised himself as a worm and entered the fruit which Parikshit unknowingly bit and succumbed fatally to Takshaka's bite. His son Janamejaya was furious and decided to perform a yagna that involved snake sacrifice. Snakes were drawn inadvertently from their habitats, not excluding remote corners in the three worlds, to the yagna altar and burnt in the homagni.

But Janamejaya was not satisfied as he had not yet seen the Takshaka in the series of snakes that had queued in. Takshaka was hiding with Indra, the celestial king. The sacrificial mantras were able to draw both Indra and the Takshaka from the heavens down to the yagnya altar at which time, Janamejaya was warned not to harm Indra. As a result of this, Takshaka did not die. In this instance, Manasa Devi sent her daughter Astika to Janamejaya in a bid to stop the snake sacrifice. Astika did what she was told. So that day was the Shravan masa and a Panchami tithi. This day came to be celebrated as a Nag Devta Day or Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami 2022: History And Significance

Astrologically speaking, killing a serpent creates Kala sarpa dosha which is known to inhibit our chances for growth and prosperity. Sometimes, you may keep repeatedly seeing Kala sarpa in your dreams that is due to the sarpa dosha that you have inherited from your ancestors who might have killed a snake in their lifetime.

It requires dedicated prayers and worship to the Snake God to ward this dosha off. Replicas of snakes in metals or images are made and then worshipped. For redemption from the dosha, women visit the anthill and worship the real snake inside. The main intent behind this puja is to reunite with their separated spouse, have an early marriage, remove the obstacles to marriage, get good progeny, good health, etc.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 10:00 [IST]