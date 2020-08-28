Muharram 2020: Date And Significance Of Day Of Ashura Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Muharram is considered to be the first month according to the Islamic Calendar. Not only this but it also considered to be one of the most auspicious periods for those who belong to the Muslim community. This is because Muharram is the period when Prophet Muhammad began his journey from Mecca to Medina. The tenth day during this month is observed as the Day of Ashura. This year the day falls on 29 August 2020.

Date And Time

Similar to other festivals in Islam, the date of Ashura is considered according to the time and location of moon sighting. Depending on the moon sighting, the Ashura will begin on the evening of 28 August 2020.

Significance

● Ashura is said to be a day of fasting and commemoration.

● Muslims across the world observe a fast on this day.

● The day is observed as a mournful day by the people belonging to Islam.

● The day is marked in different ways by different Muslim communities.

● For some communities, the Day of Ashura marks the death of Prophet Muhammad, Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. He died in the battle of Karbala that took place during 680 AD.

● The Shia Muslims actively participate in a procession by carrying out Tazia which is basically the replica of the tomb of Husayn ibn Ali, also known as Imam Hussain.

● They recall the torment and agony that Imam Hussain underwent. They also narrate the incident to their children to let them know how Imam Hussain fought against tyranny and injustice.

● On this day, people gather in large groups and chant 'Ya Ali' or 'Ya Hussain'.

● Some people also pay homage to the sufferings of Hussain by beating themselves with sharp weapons. This is said to be a part of the ritual of Muharram and it is known as Tatbir.