Eid al-Adha 2020: Date, Celebration And Significance Of This Festival

Eid al-Adha is one of the important festivals observed by people belonging to the Islamic community. Also known as Bakr Eid, the festival is all about sacrifice and purity. Perhaps, therefore, the festival is also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami. This year the festival is being celebrated on 30 and 31 July 2020. Today we are going to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down to read more.

Eid al-Adha Date

Every year Eid al-Adha is observed on the tenth day in the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah. As per the announcement made by Saudi Arabia, the celebration of Eid al-Adha will go on from the evening of 30 July 2020 till the evening of 31 July 2020. But according to the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, the moon wasn't sighted on 21 July 2020 and therefore, people in India will be celebrating the festival on 1 August 2020.

How It Is Celebrated

On this day, Muslims will pray and listen to the prayers offered at the nearby Mosques.

Many Muslims family sacrifice a goat or sheep as per the tradition of sacrificing something which is loved and dear to one.

People wear new and clean clothes on this day and then greet each other.

They also visit their friends, relatives and extended family members on this day.

Special food items are prepared on this day and a portion of the food prepared is shared among poor and needy people.

Significance Of Eid al-Adha

It is said that once Prophet Ibrahim dreamt that he was sacrificing his only son Ismael to please the Almighty. Upon waking up, Ibrahim shared his dream with his son. After listening to his father, Ismael agreed to let his father sacrifice him. He said that this is Allah's wish and hence, he is ready to be sacrificed by his father.

As soon as Ibrahim was about to sacrifice Ismael, Allah stopped the duo and blessed them. He was impressed by the dedication and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim and his son.

Bakr Eid is believed to conclude the annual Hajj (pilgrimage in Islam).

People belonging to the Islamic community often go on a Hajj on the 8th, 9th and 10th days and then conclude their pilgrimage.