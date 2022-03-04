Meena Sankranti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

An important Hindu festival, Meena Sankranti marks the beginning of the twelfth and the last month of the Hindu Solar Calendar. This festival is observed on an auspicious day when the Sun moves from Pisces to Aries. It is believed to be the most auspicious day for giving charity or daan-punya to poor people. Let us know more about the Meena Sankranti 2022 date, time, puja rituals, history and significance.

Meena Sankranti 2022: Date, Time

This year in 2022, Meena Sankranti will be celebrated on 15 March, which is the Shukla Paksha Pratipada Thithi of Hindi month Phalgun. Meena Sankranti Punya Kala is from 05:46 am to 11:46 am and the duration is 06 Hours 00 Min. Meena Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 05:46 am to 07:46 am and the duration - 02 Hours 00 Mins. The Meena Sankranti Moment is at 00:30 on 14 March.

Meena Sankranti 2022: Puja Rituals

To get the blessings of Lord Sun, devotees take a holy dip in the morning of Meena Sankranti. They also ask for forgiveness to get rid of their past sins. Once they offer Arghya, one can only consume satvik food, which is food made without onion, garlic and also consumption of non-veg food, alcohol, etc is prohibited.

On this auspicious day, the transition of the Sun from one phase to another makes the night shorter and the day longer. To calm a stressed mind, people also chant the Surya mantra and meditate to protect their mind and soul.

For performing rituals or doing some religious works, the timeframes after 16 Ghatis of the Sankranti moment are considered shubh or auspicious. Also, for donation or charity related activities (Daan-Punya), the time period from Sankranti to 16 Ghati is believed to be favourable for all. On this day, donating land is considered highly auspicious..

Meena Sankranti 2022: History And Significance

Meena Sankranti is the birth of a new month (the last month of the Solar Calendar and it marks the end of the year). There are 12 Sankrantis celebrated throughout the year. These are divided into four groups named Ayan Sankranti, Vishuva Sankranti, Vishnupadi Sankranti, and Shadshitimukhi Sankranti.

However, due to the Sun's transition, Meena Sankranti attains a unique significance for Hindus. In Southern India, this day is also known as Meena Sankramanam and is believed to be most auspicious for those who want their wish to be fulfilled. Charity is also considered an important part of this festival.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.