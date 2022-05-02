Just In
May Month 2022: Auspicious Dates For Wedding, House Warming, Naming Ceremony And More This Month
According to the Gregorian calendar, May is the fifth month and in Hinduism, a good day is chosen before any auspicious work. It is believed that this keeps auspiciousness in life and also gives success in the work started.
The festival of Akshaya Tritiya will also be celebrated in May. It is on this day, Abuja Muhurta is formed, due to which any auspicious work can be completed without seeing any special Muhurta. Apart from this, there are many such dates in the month of May when you can organize auspicious work. Scroll down this article to know about the auspicious days in the month of May before performing auspicious works like marriage,housearming, mundan etc.
May Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Marriage/Weddings
If you want to get married in May, then you will get about 15 auspicious days in this month. You can choose any of these days together with your family. Akshaya Tritiya is falling on 03 May, it is considered a very auspicious day for works like marriage. Apart from this, 02, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 31 may choose any date for the special moment of your life.
May Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Housewarming
If you are planning for housewarming this month, then the dates of 2nd, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 20, 25, 26 and 30 May are expected to be very auspicious.
May Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Mundan
In Hinduism, a special date is also taken out for the shaving ceremony of children. If you want to do the mundan program of your child in May 2022, then the days of 4, 6, 13, 14, 27 and 28 May will be auspicious.
May Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Naming Ceremony
The naming of children is considered auspicious for 13 days in the month of May. You can perform the holy act of naming on any of the 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 30 and 31 May.
May Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Janeu Sanskar (Sacred Thread Ceremony)
In the year 2022, in the month of May, a total of seven days are considered to be good for Janeu Sanskar. If you want to do this auspicious work this month, then the dates of 04, 05, 06, 12, 13, 18 and 20 May will be best.
May Month 2022: Auspicious Time For Shopping
If you are thinking about buying or selling a new property in this month, then eleven days in May are likely to be very good for you. You can buy and sell property on any of 6, 7, 10, 11, 15, 16, 19, 24, 25, 26 or 31st May. Also, these dates are also auspicious for earning the property.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
