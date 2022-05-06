May 2022: List Of Festivals And Vrats This Month Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

According to the Gregorian calendar, the fifth month of the year 2022 has started. May is special in many ways as it is full of big festivals like Eid and Akshaya Tritiya. On the other hand, festivals like Ganga Saptami, Sita Navami, Buddha Purnima also falls in this month. Scroll down the article to know which fast and festival will be celebrated on which date in May.

1. Parshuram Jayanti, Rohini Vrat, Akshaya Tritiya, Eid - 03 May 2022

According to Hindu religion, Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month is considered very auspicious. The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on this day. Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated on this date. In the year 2022, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on 03 May.

2. Varad Chaturthi: 04 May 2022

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi date of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is also called Varad Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha is worshiped on this day.

3. Ganga Saptami: 08 May 2022

Ganga Saptami is celebrated on the seventh day of Vaishakh month. According to the Panchang, this year this festival will be celebrated on 08 May. It is a religious belief that on this day Mother Ganga is believed to have been descended.

4. Sita Navami: 10 May 2022

The festival of Sita Navami is celebrated on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This day is also called Janaki Jayanti. It is believed that Mother Sita appeared on this day. On this day, women observe a fast to maintain happiness, prosperity and peace in the house.

5. Mohini Ekadashi: 12 May 2022

In Hinduism, all the Ekadashi dates of the year are said to be very important. This date is the best to get the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month is known as Mohini Ekadashi. This year the fast of Mohini Ekadashi will be observed on 12 May.

6. Pradosh Vrat: 13 May and 27 May 2022

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha every month. This day is dedicated to Mahadev and Mata Parvati. On this day Shiva-Parvati is worshipped and fasting is observed. In the month of May, Pradosh Vrat will be observed on the 13 May and 27 May.

7. Narasimha Jayanti: 14 May 2022

Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated on the Chaturdashi date of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. Lord Vishnu took the incarnation of Narasimha. On this day the Narasimha form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped with full rituals.

8. Vaishakh Purnima, Buddha Purnima: 16 May 2022

Purnima Tithi has special significance in Hinduism. Among them, the full moon of Vaishakh month has been described as special. It is believed that the Buddha avatar of Lord Vishnu appeared on this day. This date is also known as Buddha Purnima.

9. Apara Ekadashi: 26 May 2022

There are 24 Ekadashi Tithis in a year. All Ekadashi dates of the year are considered very special. This year the fast of Apara Ekadashi will be observed on 26 May. It is believed that by the grace of Lord Vishnu one gets freedom from sins committed knowingly or unknowingly.

10. Masik Shivratri: 28 May 2022

Masik Shivratri means Shivratri which comes every month. In a year, 12 Masik Shivratri is celebrated. It is celebrated on the Chaturdashi date of the Krishna Paksha of every month. On this day, Bholenath (Lord Shiva) is worshiped with full rituals.

11. Jyeshtha Amavasya, Shani Jayanti, Vat Savitri Vrat: 30 May 2022

Shani Jayanti is celebrated on the new moon day of Jyeshtha month. It is believed that on this day Shani Dev was born as the son of Surya. Vat Savitri fast will be observed on 30 May itself. The married women observe this fast for the long life of their husbands.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.