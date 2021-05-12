Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Mantras And Shlokas To Chant On Akshaya Tritiya Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Akshaya Tritiya is a popular Hindu festival celebrated all over the country with utmost dedication and devotion. The festival is observed every year on the third day during the waxing phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Vaisakh. This year the date falls on 14 May 2021. Hindus also believe that this is the day when Lord Ganesha started penning down Mahabharata while Rishi Ved Vyasa narrated it to the deity. The devotees of Lord Vishnu believe that on this day, Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born.

On this day, Hindus begin their auspicious and important work as they believe the day has a great spiritual significance. They also worship gods and goddesses. Today we are here with a list of mantras and shlokas that you can chant during the Akshaya Tritiya puja. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. ॐ ह्रीं श्रीं लक्ष्मीभयो नमः ||

English: Om Hrim Shrim Lakshmibhayo Namah ||

Meaning: We pray to the Greatest Goddess Lakshmi. She is the one who always blesses Her devotees.

2. ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं श्रीं कमले कमलालये प्रसीद प्रसीद ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं श्रीं महालक्ष्मयै नम:॥

English: Om Shrim Hrim Shrim Kamalalaye Praseed Om Hrim Shrim Mahalakshmye Namah ||

Meaning: Salutations of Goddess Lakshmi who has eyes just like the petals of a lotus flower.

3. ॐ श्री महालक्ष्म्यै च विद्महे विष्णु पत्न्यै च धीमहि तन्नो लक्ष्मी प्रचोदयात् ॐ॥

English: Om Shrim Mahalakshmye Cha vidmahe Vishnu Patnye Cha Dhimahi

Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om ||

Meaning: Hail to the Goddess Lakshmi who is the wife of Lord Vishnu and the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. We worship Her to enlighten our soul and mind.

4. सर्वाबाधा विनिर्मुक्तो, धन धान्यः सुतान्वितः।

मनुष्यो मत्प्रसादेन भविष्यति न संशयः ॥

English: Sarvabadha vinirmukto, dhana dhanyah sutanvitah।

manusyo matprasadena bhavisyati na samsayah ॥

Meaning: The one who has the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, can get rid of any obstacles and difficulties of life. The person becomes wealthy and invincible.

5. दानेन भुतानि वशीभवन्ति दानेन वैराण्यपि यान्ति नाशम्।

परोऽपि बन्धुत्वमुपैति दानैर्दान हि सर्वव्यसनानि हन्ति॥

English: Danena bhutani vasibhavanti danena vairanyapi yanti nasam।

paropi bandhutvamupaiti danairdana hi sarvavyasanani hanti॥

Meaning: One who genuinely takes part in charity works can subdue any enemies, evils and creatures. The person can make anyone his/her ally. A charity can indeed cure any bad or evil doings.

6. गौरवं प्राप्यते दानात न तु वित्तस्य संचयात् ।

स्थितिः उच्चैः पयोदानां पयोधीनाम अधः स्थितिः ॥

English: Gauravam prapyate danata na tu vittasya sanchayat ।

Sthitih ucchai payodanam payodhinama adhah sthitih ॥

Meaning: One who accumulates wealth for his/her wishes and desires doesn't obtain dignity in society. Just like the cloud that gives away water, always stands high. While the sea that stores water always stays low.