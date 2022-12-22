Makar Vilakku 2023: Know About The Annual Puja Performed In Sabarimala Temple Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Makar Vilakku is the annual puja performed at Sabarimala at the end of the 41 days of practicing austerities. Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Makara vilakku festival in Kerala at which time, simultaneously, a special annual puja for Lord Ayyappan is also performed. Lord Ayyappa is also called "Hariharasutha or the son of Harihara. He is the son of two supreme Lords, of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva and is referred to as Manikantan since he sports a bell in his neck. Girls who haven't menstruated yet or elderly married women are allowed to attend the Makaravillakku puja which means that any woman aged more than 12 years and less than 60 years cannot enter this temple.

Makar Vilakku 2023: Date

• Makar Vilakku is celebrated on 14 January, 2023.

Makar Vilakku 2023: Legends Associated With This Day

Lord Ayyappa is also called "Hariharasutha or the son of Harihara. He is the son of two supreme Lords. Abandoned at birth with a bell tied to his neck, on the river Pamba by his parents, Ayyappa grew up in parental absence. Once day, the ruler of Western Ghats, King Rajashekhara a childless king, visited this area where he saw little Ayyappa in an unattended state. The king accepted Lord Ayyappa as a gift from God. Lord Ayyappa before leaving for heavenly abode, asked the king to build a temple for him at Sabari. It was Parashuram who sculpted his figurine and consecrated it on Makar Sankranti on the Makar Vilakku day.

Makar Vilakku 2023: Rules To Follow

1. Devout folk wear black dhoti and shirt and participate in the night aarti. Addictions and physical closeness between genders is strictly prohibited.

2. Celebrated between November and January, coconut, camphor rice and ghee are offered as prasad to God.

3. Another important part of the dress code is to wear a garlanc of Tulsi or Rudraksha.

4. With the wearing of the garland, the ritual of 41 days begins.

5. A devotee who has made 18 successful visits to Sabarimala is titled as Guruswamy, who will gain rights to provide the mala to others after performing the puja. The devotee then will be called "Swami".

6. Twice a day bath should be taken, by the Swami.

7. Devotees must observe celibacy as the Lord himself is brahmchari.

8. The devotee should eat very less and most of the times be on fasting mode.

9. A Swami is not supposed to utter a lie and commit sin during the 41 day period.

10. Swamis should walk barefoot, and black black, saffron or dark blue dress.

11. The devotees usually won't shave the beard or get a haircut during the period.

12. He should sleep on the floor, relinquishing the comfort of bed at night. He cant attend funerals or shraadhs as well.at this time.

Makar Vilakku 2023: Celebrations

On the day of the festival, a procession carrying the jewellery from the Pandalam reaches the Lord Ayyappan temple where in a ritual of lights called Sandhya Deeparadhana begins with the entire city is decked up with the light emitting from their serial and diya lights that light up the night sky.

Lastly a special Aarti called Ponnambalamedu is performed to God Ayyappan which is a sight that is tailor made for the devout as it blesses them with wish fulfilment.

This is not any regular Lord Ayyappa temple; it is special as the devotee is expected to observe a mandatory fast of 41 days, that begins on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrishchikam from Mid-November.

The fasting indicates self-control over the palate including abstinence and austerity of all other kinds. The 41-day ritual ends on the day of Makara Vilakku celebration and puja

