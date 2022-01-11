Just In
Makar Sankranti 2022: Know the Impact of Sun-Saturn Conjunction After 29 Years
In the new year 2022, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 14 January. The event of Sun reaching Capricorn is called Makar Sankranti. The Sun will remain in Capricorn for a month. As per Vedic astrology, Saturn is the son of the Sun and after 29 years, a rare coincidence is happening in 2022 when the Sun and Saturn will come together. Both these planets are considered very powerful. Earlier in the year 1993, there was a similar occasion when both Saturn and Sun were together in Capricorn. Scroll down this article to know how it will impact all the 12 zodiac signs.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
You would like to get credit for your work but it will not be that easy. Co-ordination with your senior officers may deteriorate. There may also be ups and downs in the life of married people. You will not be able to make the right decision regarding your career. Avoid taking any major decisions during this period.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
If you want to be successful in life then you are advised to move ahead with discipline. Travel is on the cards. There may also be a chance to settle abroad. There may be conflict in the relationship with your father. Take special care of your father's health during this period.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Business people, especially people doing business in partnership, will get big benefits. Negligence regarding your health can cost you too much. You can make money by selling ancestral property. People associated with the field of education will get new opportunities.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Discord may arise in your married life. There will be a lack of coordination with your spouse. You need to spend more time with them. Business people may have to take some big decisions. You are advised to maintain harmony in your personal and professional life.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
The people of this zodiac can get a new career-related opportunity. You may also get new responsibilities. Minor problems may arise regarding health, but there is no need to panic. You follow your routine. Incorporate exercise along with a good diet.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
This is not the right time to invest money in the stock market. You will try to gather many types of information during this period. Take care of children's health. They may face trouble. There may be some turmoil in your love life.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
People are advised to take care of their mother's health. Avoid investing money in any land related matter. You may feel mentally disturbed. You will receive some good news related to your career.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Traveling is being done for the people of this zodiac. Be extra careful while reading and signing the documents otherwise you may be cheated. Tension may arise in the relationship with your younger siblings, you should act with patience and understanding.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Your material comforts will increase. You are expected to get financial benefits. Do not be careless in the slightest regarding health. Eye or throat infection may occur. Avoid arguing with your superiors in the office. You must stay away from arguments.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You will remain in a state of confusion during this period. You can make a mistake in understanding others. You should take your decisions with a calm mind during this time. It can also have a bad effect on your personal life.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
You may face trouble while falling asleep. This will keep you mentally disturbed as well. There is a chance of some people going abroad. Don't miss the chance to help others. The situation regarding your health will not be special.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
There is a strong chance of getting financial benefits. There may be some problems in your personal life. You may have a dispute with your elder brother or sister. An old acquaintance of yours can cheat you, so do not trust anyone blindly. You can get some good news from your children.
