Mahashivratri 2022: How To Worship Lord Shiva According To Your Zodiac Sign

    Every year the popular festival of Mahashivratri is celebrated and it means 'the great night of Lord Shiva'. It is a very predominant festival in India and is marked to honour the 'God of Destruction'. It is celebrated on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalgun and Lord Shiva is worshipped with devotional prayers and rituals.

    In 2022, Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 01 March. Devotees believe that it is on this night that Lord Shiva performs 'tandav' or the 'heavenly dance' and by worshipping Him on this day, they will be free from all their sins. Therefore, let us check how to worship Lord Shiva as per your zodiac signs.

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    On the day of Mahashivratri, you need to visit a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and bathe Him with milk. After that offer, Bael leaves and Shami flowers. Pray to Him with complete devotion. Chant 'ह्रीं ॐ नमः शिवाय ह्रीं' to get his blessings.

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    On this day, you need to worship a Shivling with Ganga water and offer bel leaves and flowers. Once you are done, chant chant 'ॐ नमः शिवाय' mantra to please Lord Shiva.

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    You may take bath with honey and milk to cleanse yourself and then offer Shami leaves and Shivpal leaves to Lord Shiva and chant the mantra 'ॐ नमो भगवते रूद्राय'to seek His blessings on this auspicious day.

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    On this day, take Panchamrit and give any Shivlingam a holy bath with it. Offer Bell leaves to Lord Shiva and chant the mantra 'ॐ हौं जूं सः' to get His blessings.

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    You may worship the Shivlinga with the Ganges water on the day of Shivratri and offer Him white Kaner flowers. After this, you need to chant 'ॐ त्र्यंबकं यजामहे सुगंधि पुष्टिवर्धनम। उर्वारूकमिव बन्ध्नान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्। to please Lord Shiva.

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    On the day of Mahashivratri, you need to mix ghee in milk and bathe the Shivlinga. After that offer yellow Kaner and Shami leaves to the Lord. Once this is done, chant this mantr 'ॐ भगवते रूद्राय'. The more you chant this, the better it will be for you.

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    To bathe the Shivliga on this day, you need to mix milk and ‘batasha' and bathe the Shivling and offer him Mudar flower. After this, you need to chant this mantra 108 times- 'ॐ नमः शिवाय'.

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    You need to worship Lord Shiva with paddy lava and milk on this day. Also, offer marigold flower, Shami and belpatra (bel leaves) to Shiva. After that, chant the mantra of 'ॐ नमः शिवाय' to get his blessings.

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    On the holy day of Mahashivratri, mix saffron in the Ganges water and then offer it to Lord Shiva. On Shivlinga, offer Bell leaves and yellow or red Kaner and then chant this mantra 'ॐ तत्पुरूषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि। तन्नो रूद्रः प्रचोदयात'.

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    You need to perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva by mixing jaggery in the water taken from the Holy Ganges. Then, offer flowers of blue and flowers to Lord Shiva. Also, you need to chant 5 beads of the mantra 'ॐ नमः शिवाय'.

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    You need to go to a pagoda and then bathe the Shivlinga with panchamrit on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. Only then you can offer Him a Lotus flower and Dhatura. After that chant 'ॐ नमः शिवाय' mantra.

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    On this day of Mahashivratri, people with this zodiac should put saffron in milk and bathe the Shivling. After bathing, offer cow's ghee and honey to Shiva. Offer the yellow flower of Kaner and the Wilvapatra to Shiva. Chant 'ॐ तत्पुरूषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि। तन्नो रूद्र प्रचोदयात'.

    Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
