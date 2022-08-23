Mahalaya Amavasya 2022: Dos And Don’ts Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Mahalaya Amavasya or Sarvapitri Amavasya is the special occasion during Pitru Paksha when we remember our forefathers and perform rituals to express our gratitude to them. In fact, Mahalaya Amavasya is the last day of Mahalaya or Pitru Paksha. Read on.

It is a way of connecting to our past, to our well-wishers from the capsule of a bygone time, to thank them wholeheartedly for their selfless sacrifices in giving us life, so that they send us their gifts from the Pitru Loka, to save us and sustain us from beyond. Generations that existed before us, have contributed something that has led to further progress and hence reconnecting with the past, on that day, goes a long way in strengthening that bond.

This year, Mahalaya Amavasya is going to be observed on Sunday, 25 September 2022.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2022: Significance Associated With This Day

This is a period of two weeks, that actually ends with the Mahalaya Amavasya. Our ancestors, who have departed and living in another plane, of Pitruloka, which is situated exactly between the heavens and the earth, will be pleased if we live worthy of their name and grant us the results of our hard work in the form of blessings in order to show their approval to our good deeds. It is a crucial time not only for the householders but also for those yogis and rishis who look forward to blessings from the heavens to continue their tapasya (one of a number of spiritual practices or disciplines which lead to perfection) and for smoother evolution in the path of their spiritual progress. In case you have incurred Pitru Dosha due to reasons unknown to you, you can still compensate by worshipping your ancestors on this day so that they, as divine beings, would shower their mercy and forgiveness on you and bless your steps ahead.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2022: The Rituals Of Ancestral Worship

Mahalaya is also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya Shradh. The shradh observances on Mahalaya are especially aimed at those ancestors who departed on the Purnima, Chaturdashi and Amavasya tithi. Even otherwise it is important to pay our homage to all our ancestors on this day. Pay your respect your gratitude and offer your remembrances to your ancestors during the dark fortnight of September to October, which is otherwise termed Mahalaya Amavasya. The last day of this dark fortnight is the day to perform the rites and tarpans in detail so that your goodwill and devoted prayers reach them so that they send back their bounty of blessings to you.

As per the Hindu traditional belief, the ancestors who left the planet with a strong unfulfilled wish, or wishes, can visit their loved ones back on this planet, The Pind Daan or offering of cooked rice mixed with black sesame seeds during Shraadh, would quench their thirst and hunger and let them sail smoothly towards their next destination in their soul journey towards liberation. Those ancestors, who haven't found their suitable destination, can roam about uncomfortably in different realms and it is for them that prayers and rituals are offered on this day, to rid them of the cycle of birth life and death.

Sometimes, if the departed ancestors, while they were living, had a painful experience with their family members, they are bound to curse them. This is actually referred to as Pitru Dosha, or the dosha caused due to ancestral curses. There are certain indications that prove the existence of Pitru Dosha in a person's life. In these situations, people perform detailed rites and feed crows, as they are the living representative of the dead souls. If crows accept the food given, it indicates that your ancestors are happy with you. If they don't, then certainly you have to put in additional efforts to please them.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2022: Rites And Rituals

Mahalaya is the time when the ancestors descend from the Pitru Loka with the intention to visit their family. This is when they accept the offerings made by their families. In case, one is unable to perform the shradh during other days of the year, one can opt to perform rites on Mahalaya as this is a powerful way to appease the departed souls.

Those did not do good deeds, while they were living on earth, fail to accumulate sufficient punya balance and hence are not allotted a comfortable position in the land of the departed. Such souls will be benefitted immensely by the observance of shradh rites on the Mahalaya day. In case, any of your ancestors have had a painful end, via accidents or unnatural death, take this time of the year, to visit their families. They too would be able to get to a better realm through the Mahalaya shraadh ceremony as it ensures them peace and contentment posthumously.

Doing Mahalaya rites comes with its unique blessings as well. It promotes cordial relationships amongst family members and also you may be freed of any physical or mental afflictions as a result of performing the rites.

It is believed that every individual is indebted with three types of Rinas (debts), to our pitrus (ancestors), our devas (Gods) and rishis (sages) as we are embodied in this life, due to their efforts and blessings. Rites for all the three rinas are observed on the Mahalaya day. We are indebted to our parents for the entire selfless stretch of their lives, that they offered to us, to bring us up and fulfil our dreams to the extent possible by them. It is our duty, as per the puranas, to look after our parents as long as they are alive.

Tarpana is offered once a family member passes away to a different realm, and therefore, the purpose of this ritual would be to liberate the departed souls. Tharpana is uncooked rice, black sesame seeds mixed with water, which is offered by calling out to the ancestors along with mantras and their nakshatra. Another way, in case the above method is difficult to follow, is to offer food to animals like Cow, and Crow with a belief that they appear in the form of these animals to consume what we offer.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2022: Dos

Follow a specific direction for seating as per the instructions from the priest.

Wear yellow garments to conduct the ceremony.

Observe celibacy on this day.

Consume only one serving of the food during meals.

Feed the poor, the cows, and crows as your ancestors are likely to appear in these forms.

Take guidance of a priest who knows how and when to perform the ritual. One mustn't perform rites during the dawn, dusk, evening, or night. Tarpan rids us of our bad karma.

Men must wear a dhoti and be bare-chested during the rituals.

It is time to stay calm, and observe repentance, and hence be kind and cooperative.

The Pind Daan is essential to be offered to the crows, as they are the messengers of Yama, the god of death.

Arrange pujas to liberate the soul of your ancestors.

Offer water and pray to the peepal for blessings of the forefathers.

Tarpan rites, Pind Daan (offering of rice balls mixed with black sesame to the crows and animals) Pitru Bhojan ( Feed a brahmin the favourite dish of your departed ancestor.)

Read Holy scriptures such as Garuda Purana, Agni Purana, and stories of Nachiketa, and Ganga Avataran. You can also read Bhagawat Puran and Bhagavad Gita.

Pilgrimages can be undertaken during this time.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2022: Don'ts

Meat, paan, supari, tobacco, alcohol, onion, garlic, chana, jeera, black salt, Black mustard, cucumbers. and Brinjals and legumes like masur dal, black urad dal must not be consumed. Consuming these incurs Pitru Dosha.

Do not conduct auspicious events. Purchasing vehicles or a new house, at this time, should not be contemplated.

Hairs, nails, and beard should not be cut on these days.

Do not use iron utensils or any object made of iron. Instead, use silver, brass or copper.

No new beginnings should be celebrated. Marriages are best avoided.

Do not wear new clothes, wash, cut hair or even shave during this period.

It is best not to start new business, celebrate birthdays or housewarmings.

Practice emotional control, rid yourself of negative thoughts. Do not indulge in pleasurable activities.

Overseas travels should be avoided on this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

