Maha Shivratri 2021: Benefits Of Observing A Fast On This Day
Out of all the Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri is one of the most important ones. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Hindu deity. It is said that the universe originates from Him and He is the master of death and time. Every year the festival is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun.
This year the date will fall on 11 March 2021. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva worship Him and observe a fast in order to seek His blessings. It is said that observing a fast on this day benefits a person in many ways. If you are wondering how observing a fast on this festival can benefit you, scroll down the article to read more.
Maha Shivratri 2021: Know About The Meaning Behind Different Symbols Of Lord Shiva
1. Observing a fast on the festival of Maha Shivratri enables a person to please Lord Shiva and seek His blessings.
2. It detoxes and purifies one's body thus helping in focusing on worship and meditation. This is because when observing a fast, your body feels lighter and relaxed. Hence, this reduces the restlessness in one's mind and body.
3. Observing a fast on Maha Shivratri is one of the best ways to meditate and practice yoga. The fast actually helps you in utilising your mental strength and energies in the right manner.
4. When you observe a fast on Maha Shivratri, you eventually try to practice austerity and abstinence which further helps you in quitting greed, lust, anger, anxiety and other evil thoughts.
5. Since Maha Shivratri fast goes on for the whole day and night, devotees are forbidden from consuming anything throughout the 24 hours fast. This helps in reducing one's weight. However, those who are physically weak or aren't able to observe a full 24 hours fast, can consume milk, curd, fruits and sabudana kheer. This too helps in burning down some calories.
6. Devotees of Lord Shiva reduce the intake of salt on Maha Shivratri and thus, the fast helps in maintaining the health of their heart.
Maha Shivratri 2021: Things You Must Not Offer To Lord Shiva On This Day
7. It is said that when one worships Lord Shiva by observing a fast, he/she is able to focus his/her entire energy in the prayers. Thus, Lord Shiva blesses that person in the best possible way.