Magha Purnima 2020: Know Date, Muhurata, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

According to the Hindu Calendar, the full moon day in the month of Magha is quite important. This day is known as Magha Purnima and is considered an auspicious day. It is also known as 'Maghi Purnima' or 'Maha Maghi'. This year, Magha Purnima will fall on 8 and 9 February 2020. Purnima (full moon day) is anyhow considered to be an auspicious day but the one that occurs in Magha has a great significance. So let us look at the Muhurat and the significance of this festival.

February 2020: Auspicious Dates And Timings For Hindu Weddings In This Month

Timings Of Magha Purnima

The Purnima tithi (date) will begin at 04:01 pm on 8 February 2020. The tithi will continue till 01:02 pm on 9 February 2020. During this Muhurata, the devotees can observe the fast for Magha Purnima. Since there is a tradition of taking a holy bath in the sacred rivers and ponds on this day, therefore, devotees can take a bath in the early morning of 9 February 2020.

Puja Vidhi Of Magha Purnima

Devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a bath after completing their daily routine.

If possible, you can bath in holy rivers such as Ganges, Yamuna or in some ponds.

Once you are done bathing, offer Arghya (water offering) to Lord Surya (Sun). While you are offering Arghya to Lord Surya, you can chant the Surya Mantras to please Lord Surya.

After this, worship Lord Krishna by giving him offerings such as sweets, fruits and flowers.

You can meditate also and while you are meditating, you can remember Lord Vishnu and chant his name.

Once you are done worshipping, you can offer food to the poor and Brahman. After they are done eating food, you can distribute the offerings and Dakshina among the Brahman.

Make sure you donate black sesame seeds as well. This will bring good fortune to you.

Significance Of Magha Purnima

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day will bring good fortune to the devotees.

On this day, devotees take a holy bath and donate food and money to the poor.

Bathing in sacred rivers and ponds on this day brings good luck and eliminates all sorts of problems from one's life. After taking a dip in the water body, devotees should offer Arghya to Lord Surya as well.

Since the festival is observed in the winter season, distributing blankets, warm clothes and jaggery, helps in pleasing Lord Vishnu.

Why Do People Wear Black Thread Around Their Ankle?

It is believed that donating cows and calves to the poor people and those who are in need of them, is a noble deed. In addition to this, you can also donate Gold or Sliver.