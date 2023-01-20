Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Date, Muhurtas, Rituals, Significance, And Prasad Varieties Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Navratri is the most widely celebrated festival amongst Hindus. It is all about Shakti worship which arrives four times a year out of which the first one is termed as the Magha Gupta Navratri. As per the Hindu calendar Gupta Navratris occur twice a year in the months of Magha and Ashadha. With respect to observances and rituals, is similar to Sharadiya Navratri including the Ghatastapan which gets its due share of importance in this form of Navratri as well. With Ghatastapan, the very first day of the nine day Navratri observance the rituals begin in utmost secrecy to achieve success in tantric practices. This is also the day wherein the Dasha maha vidyas receive worship along with the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Date And Muhurta

According to the Hindu Calendar, the first Gupt Navratri of the year arrives in the Magha month on 22 January 2023 and continues up to 30 January. The devotees engage themselves in secret worship during this time.

Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Magh month starts with 22 January 2023 at 02:22 pm and ends on January 22 lasting only upto 10.27 pm. Auspicious time for Ghatastapan, begins on January 22 and lasts from 08:34 am to 09:59 am. The Abhijit muhurta for the Ghatastapan, ritual starts around 12:17 pm and lasts up to 01:00 pm.

Ghatastapan, is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of the nine days Durga Puja. Ghatastapan, comes with a set of rules and regulations to be followed in an auspicious muhurta on the first day of Navaratri. Ghatastapan,is when you invoke the indomitable power of Goddess Durga into the place of worship so that the occasion is blessed to go on smoothly. Invocation restrictions must be followed strictly, failing which, would bring out disastrous consequences due to the fury of the Goddess..

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Auspicious And Inauspicious Muhurtas

Dvi svabhava lagna should be considered while calculating the muhurta.. Also during Shardiya Navratri , Kanya lagna which is a Dvi-Svabhava Lagna coincides with sunrise and this is the most suitable time that should be chosen as the Ghatastapan, muhurta. The most propitious time would be in the morning to stat the Ghatastapan vidhi for doing which Abhijit muhurta, or the first one third of the day ( before Hindu Mid-day) on Pratipada is preferred.. Abhijit muhurta is the best possible alternative which works equally well in case you are unable to perform the Ghatastapan,during the auspicious hours mentioned above.

Care should be taken not to begin it in Chitra nakshatra during Vaidhriti Yoga. The Ghatastapan vidhi is not to be started during afternoons, night time and any time beyond sixteen Ghatis after sunrise. Ghatastapan is also not advised at Amavasya or during the night

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Rituals To be Followed

After establishing the Kalash on the Gupt Navratri, one should recite either Durga Chalisa or the Durga Saptashati after which Batasha, red flowers, clothes and chuniri must be offered to the Goddess for placating her.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Significance

Ghatastapan, also known popularly as Kalash Stapan can get to the recesses of your soul, and fulfil your hidden dreams and desires. While these nine days are meant for Sadhakas, and tantrics, who use this to elevate themselves spiritually, For the common men, it can bring your dreams to reality in a magical way if it is performed in absolute secrecy. The immense power of Durga Saptashati and the powerpacked muhurtas, when combined, fulfil even the most impossible desires..

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Astrological Significance

A conjunction of Saturn and Venus in Aquarius forming in incognito mode will continue to be so throughout the entire Navratri period. Saturn and Venus, are naturally friendly with each other which is why they bestow auspicious results when combined in the same house.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2023: Prasad Ingredients For Goddess Durga

1. Offering White Coloured Daily Products On The Day Of Pratipada, to Goddess Shailaputri ensures a disease free life to the recipient.

2. Offer, Mishri sugar and panchamrit on the dwitiya to Goddess Brahmacharini to ensure long life..

3. Offering Milk and milk prodcuts to Goddess Chandraghanta on Tritiya Tithi removes sorrow from your life.

4. Malpua should be the offering made to Goddess Kushmanda on the Chaturthi Tithi to enhance intellect and acquire abilities to make quick decisiona.

5. For strong and healthy constitution and robust health, offer Banana to Goddess Skandamata.

6. On the Shashti tithi, honey should be offered after worship to Goddess Katyayani to achieve a magnetic personality and good looks.

7. Any kind of troubles can be avoided by simply offering Jaggery as Naivedya at the conclusion of Puja to goddess Kalratri on Saptami.

8. If you are beseeched by worried about your kids and their progress Offer coconut on the Ashtami day to Goddess Mahagauri..

9. Siddhidatri will be pleased with the offering of halwa, chana-puri, kheer etc. on Navami and you are sure to be blessed with happiness and prosperity.

Friday, January 20, 2023