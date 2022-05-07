Lunar Eclipse In May 2022: Date, Time, Visibility in India And Other Details Festivals oi-Deepannita Das

Although the occurrence of an eclipse is an celestial event, but in Hinduism it is seen as associated with inauspiciousness. Recently, the first solar eclipse of the year 2022 took place around the world and now a lunar eclipse is also going to take place in an interval of about fifteen days. After the solar eclipse on 30 April, the world will now experience a lunar eclipse on 16 May.

When the full moon will enter a total eclipse, it will cause a phenomenon which is called as Blood Moon. This celestial event will last for an hour and a half and will also coincide with a supermoon (A phenomena which happens when Moon is at the closest point in its orbit to the Earth coinciding with the Full or New Moon phases. Know all the details related to the first lunar eclipse in the year 2022.

First Lunar Eclipse 2022: When Does Chandra Grahan Happen?

When the Earth rotates on its axis and comes between the Moon and the Sun, then the Earth's shadow falls on the Moon and due to this the Moon is not visible for some time. This phenomenon is called lunar eclipse. The first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 is going to take place on the full moon date of Vaishakh month. This day is also known as Buddha Purnima. There are certain places where the lunar eclipse will be visible.

First Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time

The Lunar Eclipse will be visible on 16 May 2022, Monday and the timings are from 07:02 am to 12:20 pm.

According to Drik Panchang, here are more details related to the lunar eclipse.

First Contact with the Penumbra - 07:02 am

First Contact with the Umbra - 07:58 am

Total Phase Begins - 08:59 am

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 09:41 am

Total Phase Ends - 10:23 am

Last Contact with the Umbra - 11:24 am

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 12:20 am

Duration of Total Phase - 01 Hour 24 Mins 27 Secs

Duration of Partial Phase - 03 Hours 26 Mins 26 Secs

Duration of Penumbral Phase - 05 Hours 17 Mins 32 Secs

Magnitude of Lunar Eclipse - 1.41

Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - 2.37

First Lunar Eclipse 2022: Where Will The First Chandra Grahan Of This Year Be Visible

The lunar eclipse on the 16 May will be visible in most parts of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Atlantic, Antarctica, South-West Europe, South-West Asia and Africa etc. This total lunar eclipse will not be visible in India.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.