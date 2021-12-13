Kisan Diwas 2021: Date, History, Significance And Celebration Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Farmers are the ones who feed the country's soul so without a doubt we can say that they are the driving force of the country's economy. Therefore, it is our duty to honour them and celebrate their efforts. India observes Farmer's Day or Kisan Diwas on 23 December. This day aims to promote awareness of the importance of farmers and their valuable contributions to the overall social and economic development of the nation. This day also celebrates the birth of the fifth Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh, who started as a farmer before earning his seat in the government.

Kisan Diwas: History And Significance

India is a country that heavily depends on farmers to sustain the nation's development. The life of Chaudhary Charan Singh bears testimony to the fact where we come from doesn't determine where we can go. He was born in a small farmer's family in Uttar Pradesh, and he went on to become India's fifth Prime Minister of India. From humble beginnings to great things, Singh's life is inspiring and therefore, Kisan Diwas is celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of this great man.

It was Singh who played a great role in shaping India's agricultural sector. He was an advocate for farmers' wellbeing and passed numerous bills for their reforms. From pre-independence to post-independence, Singh played a key role in the shaping of India's agricultural sector by advocating and passing different bills for farmers' reforms.

Several schemes were introduced to elevate the social status of farmers. Singh's tenure was from 1979 to 1980 and during his short time as Prime Minister, he strived for the betterment and welfare of Indian farmers. It was in the year 2001, to mark Singh's birth anniversary, Kisan Diwas is celebrated. Several programs are also organised across the country on this day.