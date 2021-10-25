Kartik Month 2021: Complete List Of All Festivals During This Month Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Kartik is said to be the eighth month of the Hindu Calendar, and it usually overlaps with October and November in the Gregorian Calendar. In Padma Purana, Kartik month is described as Krishna's favourite month. People observe fast during this month to adopt a pure way of life by discarding all evils.

It is said in the Hindu Calendar, there are two ways to mark the lunar month. One is Purnimata Calendar in which the lunar month is marked from Purnima to Purnima and the other is the Amanta Calendar, where the days are marked from Amavasya to Amavasya.

This year the Kartik month will start on October 20 (in the West) and October 21 (in the East) in 2021. It will continue for four weeks or a month and will end on November 18 or November 19, 2021. During this month, people celebrate throughout the month, so we have curated a list of all festivals that will occur during Kartik month.

This month is also known as Urja Vrata, which means shakti and it refers to Lord Krishna's Radharani, who is the predominating deity of this month. The first day of this month is Sharad Purnima and it is on this day, Sharad raas is performed. Devotees believe that in this month, the demon Arishtasura was killed by Lord Krishna which gave rise to the appearance of Radha Kund and Shyam Kund at the foothill of the Govardhan hill.

1. Karwa Chauth- This is a one-day festival in which married women observe a fast for the whole day for the long life and well being of their husbands and the fast can be broken only after the sighting of the moon. This year the festival will be celebrated on 24 October.

2. Ahoi Ashtami- This is a popular festival celebrated in North India and the mothers hold a fast from dawn to for the well-being of their children. This year the festival will be celebrated on 28 October.

3. Rama Ekadashi- This is one of the twenty-four Ekadashi vrats (fasts) which are observed to seek the blessings of Lord Vishu. This year the festival will be celebrated on 1 November.

4. Dhanteras- This festival is also known as Dhantrayodashi and is the first of the five days of Diwali. On this day Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped with God Kuber. People buy jewellery (gold/silver) or steel items on this day. This year the festival will be celebrated on 2 November.

5. Narak Chaturdashi- This auspicious day is celebrated as the victory of Lord Krishna over demon Narakasura. This day is also known as Kali Chaudas and Roop Chaudas. This year the festival will be celebrated on 4 November.

6. Lakshmi Puja- Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day and the puja is performed during the five days of Diwali. It is the most important day of the five days festivity. This year the festival will be celebrated on 4 November.

7. Govardhan Puja- This is the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra and therefore, this auspicious day is celebrated. Also known as Annakut Puja and Bali Pratipada or New Year Day. This year the festival will be celebrated on 5 November.

8. Bhaiya Dooj- This day celebrates the bonding of brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for the long life and wellbeing of their brothers by performing a puja and teeka ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. This year the festival will be celebrated on 6 November.

9. Chhath Puja- On this day the Sun God is worshipped as it is believed to be the source of energy and life. Women wear beautiful saree and jewellery and do puja on the banks of a river. This year the festival will be celebrated on 10 November.

10. Gopasthami- This day falls on the Ashtami Tithi during Kartik Shukla Paksha and is a famous festival in Mathura, Vrindavan and other Braj areas. Lord Krishna is celebrated on this day. This year the festival will be celebrated on 12 November.

11. Kansa Vadh- On this Kansa was killed by Lord Krishna and Ugrasena was reinstated as King of Mathura. It symbolises the power of good over evil. This year the festival will be celebrated on 13 November.

12. Devutthana Ekadashi- This is one of the twenty-four Ekadashi vrats, which are observed to seek the blessings of Lord Vishu. It marks the end of the Chaturmash period. It is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Gyaras.

13. Tulsi Vivah- On this day, the Tulsi plant (Holy Basil) is worshipped as a ceremonial marriage is done to the Hindu God Vishnu or his Avatar Krishna. This year the festival will be celebrated on 15 November.