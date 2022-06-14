Kanya Sankranti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Food Items, History, And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Sankranti means "transition." Kanya Sankranti means transition of Sun from Leo (Simha ) to Virgo (Kanya). Known as Sankramana across South India, it is dedicated to Vishwakarma, the celestial engineer whose birthday coincides with this day. Tools and equipment are to be respected to this day and not used for mundane purposes. This day is characterized by penance, dana (donation), and shraddha ceremonies.

Out of a total of 12 Sankrantis, each is especially known for spiritual activities and dana. Sankranti is observed in schools, businesses, and shops religiously. Kanya Sankranti is an ideal time for penance-related rituals, praying to Vishwakarma for career advancement, and paying respects to deceased ancestors through shraddha ceremonies. This day is also referred to as Vishwakarma Jayanti. So, go through the subsequent paragraphs of the article to know more about Kanya Sankranti.

Kanya Sankranti 2022: Date And Time

Kanya Sankranthi is celebrated on 17 September 2022 on Saturday.

Punya Kala begins at 12:16 pm and ends at 06:25 pm. Maha punya kala starts at 04:22 pm to 06:25 pm. The actual Sankranti muhurta is at 07:23 pm, 17 September 2022.

Kanya Sankranti 2022: Puja Rituals

Have an early bath and arrange the puja items for the worship. Lord Vishvakarma's image or idol is cleaned with mechanical pieces of equipment used for one's business. Vishvakarma Puja held on the premises of industries, workshops, schools, and colleges ensures great progress for that entire stretch of the year. Machines are worshipped with flowers and garlands and then prayers are carried out to ensure the fitness of the machines. Any mechanical work is prohibited for this day.

This reflects the idea that work is worship and hence tools are respect worthy. You can spot a few Vishwakarma temples spread all over India including Bihar, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Further, in Orissa and West Bengal.

Kanya Sankranti 2022: Food Items Served On This Day

On Vishwakarma Jayanti, a traditional menu is prepared. Feasts are also organized by some devotees in temples. Food offered at the hour of the puja is distributed to onlookers inside the pandals. The prasad is a delicious medley of sliced fruits with a dash of sweets thrown in for added flavour. The lunch and dinner that are prepared as per traditional method and are distributed amongst the devotees at the end of the puja. The list of dishes served on this day includes naivedya, fruits, khichdi, kheer, mutton, boondi and ladoos.

Kanya Sankranti 2022: History And Significance

Lord Vishwakarma is believed to govern the quality of work and excellence in performance. As per Hindu scriptures, it was Vishwakarma who worked on the architecture of the world at the time of creation by Lord Brahma, the creator. It was his deft hands that were behind the construction of the magnificent city of Dwaraka, the capital of Lord Krishna's kingdom. Vishwakarma designed chariots of all the devas and created weapons including the Vajrayudha of Indra, the celestial commander.

On this day, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped by craftsmen, welders, smiths, artisans, engineers and factory workers. The working areas are cleaned thoroughly before the puja begins and mantras are chanted by the priests. The devotees pray to him for progress on the career front. Workers pray to Vishwakarma for the efficient functioning of the instruments and their personal safety.

One must respect the work, irrespective of the pay, as their passion and dedication takes one to higher rungs in the career ladder. It is not only imperative to worship the work one does, but also worship the benefactor that blesses one with finesse and expertise in one's chosen area of work. It is because of these machineries and tools that one can exhibit good quality in their work and services.

