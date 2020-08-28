Kalki Dwadashi 2020: Here’s The Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Kalki Dwadashi as the name suggests is a festival dedicated to the Kalki Avatar of Lord Vishnu. The devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a fast on this day in the honour of Kalki. This year the date falls on 29 August 2020.

It is said that Gods and Goddesses take incarnations whenever the Earth undergoes persecution by evil. Similarly, Lord Vishnu too has taken many incarnations to save people and his devotees from the torment of various evils. Kalki is one of those incarnations.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020: Here's The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival

Today we are going to tell you more about Kalki Dwadashi. Scroll down the article to read more.

Rituals

The fasting of Kalki Dwadashi begins a day before on the Dwadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

The fast begins on Parivartini Ekadashi which is on 28 August 2020

People break their fast on the morning of Kalki Dwadashi.

A Kalash filled with water is placed in the pooja room over a small quantity of Akshat and is tied with Moli, a sacred thread.

Now a clay idol of Lord Kalki is made. He is often depicted as the one sitting on a horse.

The idol is then placed over the Kalash.

People need to worship the idol placed over the Kalash throughout the day on Kalki Dwadashi.

After this, the idol is donated to a learned sage or priests on the next day.

People can also distribute alms, clothes and food among the poor and needy people.

Significance

Every year the twelfth day in the waxing phase of the moon in the month of Bhadrapada is celebrated as the Kalki Dwadashi.

People have this belief that Kalki will take Avatar on this date as per the Hindu calendar.

Devotees of Lord Vishnu believe that Kalki will take birth in a Brahmin household.

However, no one knows in which form the last Avatar of Lord Vishnu will appear on the Earth.

It is believed that Lord Kalki will come on the Earth to end disruptions and evils in Kalyuga.

The name 'Kalki' is derived from the word 'Kala' which means time. Since it is believed that Kalki will come in the Kal Yuga, hence it was named so.

It is believed that the Kalki Avatar will be the last Avatar of Lord Vishnu and it will uproot all the evils from this world.