Kali Puja 2021: Date, Muhurat And Significance Of Observing This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Finally, Diwali is here and we can't keep calm. People across the country are excited and enthusiastic to celebrate this festival. But a very few people know that today i.e., on 14 November 2020, people belonging to the Hindu community will also observe Kali Puja. Though every year Kali Puja is observed on Choti Diwali, i.e., a day before Diwali, this year Kali Puja coincides with Diwali. Therefore, people will be observing this festival on 05 November 2021.

Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down the article to read more.

Date And Muhurat Of Kali Puja

Every year Kali Puja is observed on the Chaturdashi tithi in the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month. This year the date falls on both 14 and 15 November 2020. However, people will be observing it on 14 November 2020 throughout the country. The date and muhurat of Kali Puja basically depend on the Amavasya tithi.

This year the Amavasya tithi will begin at 02:17 pm on 14 November 2020 and will end at 10:36 am on 15 November 2020.

Significance Of Kali Puja

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Kali, one of the manifestations of Goddess Durga.

She is usually depicted as a divine woman with a dark complexion, long flowing hair, a fearsome look, and four hands.

She laughs fiercely at Her enemies.

She is known for slaying the mighty demon Raktbeej.

The festival is usually observed in West Bengal.

In one of Her hands, the Goddess holds a sword, in the other hands, She holds the head of the demons slew by Her while Her Right hands are in Abhay and Var Mudra.

Goddess Kali blesses Her devotees with prosperity, health, wealth and happiness.