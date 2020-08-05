Kajari Teej 2020: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Similar to Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej is an important festival celebrated by Hindu married women. The festival is observed in the month of Bhadrapada and is considered to be quite auspicious. This year the festival will be observed on 6 August 2020. The festival is also observed by unmarried girls. To know more about this festival, read this article below.

Muhurta For Kajari Teej

Every year the Tritiya tithi (third day) of the Bhadrapada month is observed as the Kajari Teej. As we know that this year the festival will be observed on 6 August 2020, the Tritiya tithi will begin at 10:50 pm on 5 August 2020 and will end at 12:14 am on 7 August 2020. Women can worship the deities on the morning of 6 August 2020

Rituals Performed On Kajari Teej

To perform the puja of Kajari Teej, women should make a pond-like small structure near the wall of their puja room or at a place where they want to worship. For this, one should use gobar (cow dung) and soil.

Now place some jaggery and ghee at a corner of the structure and plant a small neem stem in it. This symbolises a pond with a neem tree.

Now pour some raw milk along with some water in the pond like structure.

Light a Diya after pouring down some raw milk and water.

Now place 5 different fruits along with cucumber, Sattu (roasted gram flour powder), jaggery, Kukum, Moli (sacred thread), Akshat and other items used for puja in front of Nimdi Mata.

After this, start the puja by sprinkling some water and kumkum.

Now offer some Akshat to Goddess Nimdi.

Using your right ring finger, make 13 small bindis using Mehandi and kumkum at the wall where you drew the pond-like structure.

After this, also apply 13 bindis using Kajal in the same place.

Offer Mehandi, Moli, fruits and cloth to the Nimdi Mata.

Now whatever you have offered to Nimdi Mata, see their shadow in the pond like structure that you have made and filled with raw milk and water.

After the moonrise, you need to offer Arghya to the moon and pray for the well-being of your husband and family.

Significance Of Kajari Teej

This festival is also known as Kajali Teej or Budhi Teej or Satoori Teej.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day is quite auspicious.

In Hindu Mythology, it is believed that Goddess Parvati underwent strict penance and abstinence to please Lord Shiva and have Him as Her husband.

On this day, women observe a strict fast and do not consume even a single drop of water or any grain.

They worship Nimdi Mata on this to bless their husbands with a long and healthy life.

They offer all the things considered auspicious for marital bliss such as vermillion, Kumkum, Mehandi, turmeric, etc.

Unmarried girls too can observe this fast to marry the man of their choice.

Women also worship cows on this day. The cow is fed seven wheat flour doughs with ghee and jaggery stuffed in it.