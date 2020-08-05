ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kajari Teej 2020: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival

    By

    Similar to Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej is an important festival celebrated by Hindu married women. The festival is observed in the month of Bhadrapada and is considered to be quite auspicious. This year the festival will be observed on 6 August 2020. The festival is also observed by unmarried girls. To know more about this festival, read this article below.

    Bhadrapada 2020: Here's Significance And Festivals To Be Celebrated In This Month

    Muhurta For Kajari Teej

    Every year the Tritiya tithi (third day) of the Bhadrapada month is observed as the Kajari Teej. As we know that this year the festival will be observed on 6 August 2020, the Tritiya tithi will begin at 10:50 pm on 5 August 2020 and will end at 12:14 am on 7 August 2020. Women can worship the deities on the morning of 6 August 2020

    Rituals Performed On Kajari Teej

    • To perform the puja of Kajari Teej, women should make a pond-like small structure near the wall of their puja room or at a place where they want to worship. For this, one should use gobar (cow dung) and soil.
    • Now place some jaggery and ghee at a corner of the structure and plant a small neem stem in it. This symbolises a pond with a neem tree.
    • Now pour some raw milk along with some water in the pond like structure.
    • Light a Diya after pouring down some raw milk and water.
    • Now place 5 different fruits along with cucumber, Sattu (roasted gram flour powder), jaggery, Kukum, Moli (sacred thread), Akshat and other items used for puja in front of Nimdi Mata.
    • After this, start the puja by sprinkling some water and kumkum.
    • Now offer some Akshat to Goddess Nimdi.
    • Using your right ring finger, make 13 small bindis using Mehandi and kumkum at the wall where you drew the pond-like structure.
    • After this, also apply 13 bindis using Kajal in the same place.
    • Offer Mehandi, Moli, fruits and cloth to the Nimdi Mata.
    • Now whatever you have offered to Nimdi Mata, see their shadow in the pond like structure that you have made and filled with raw milk and water.
    • After the moonrise, you need to offer Arghya to the moon and pray for the well-being of your husband and family.

    Significance Of Kajari Teej

    • This festival is also known as Kajali Teej or Budhi Teej or Satoori Teej.
    • It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day is quite auspicious.
    • In Hindu Mythology, it is believed that Goddess Parvati underwent strict penance and abstinence to please Lord Shiva and have Him as Her husband.
    • On this day, women observe a strict fast and do not consume even a single drop of water or any grain.
    • They worship Nimdi Mata on this to bless their husbands with a long and healthy life.
    • They offer all the things considered auspicious for marital bliss such as vermillion, Kumkum, Mehandi, turmeric, etc.
    • Unmarried girls too can observe this fast to marry the man of their choice.
    • Women also worship cows on this day. The cow is fed seven wheat flour doughs with ghee and jaggery stuffed in it.

    More FESTIVALS News

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue