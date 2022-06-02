Kabir Das Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Rituals, Legend, History And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Meaning: A couplet (Doha) by Saint Kabir, which says that don't be like a date palm tree. It can be big, but it fails to provide shade to the passers-by. Also, even if it bears fruits, those are hard to reach and therefore of no use. This means, that even if you are a rich and prosperous person, if you can't help a single person, then there is no point growing up like this.

Saint Kabir is a very well-known 15th century mystic poet, a great philosopher, social reformer and activist. He was one of the chief exponents of Bhakti Movement. It was he who revolutionized Indian literature. He had a far more mature worldview than any ordinary human and he had seen the futility of life, in every aspect of it, including relationships and human nature. He had a deep insight into the human life which poured forth in the form of wise sayings. His birth anniversary is known as KabirDas Jayanti or Kabir Prakat Diwas. Scroll down the article to know more about Kabir Jayanti 2022 date, time, rituals legends, history and significance associated with this day. Let us go in depth into the story of Kabir to know more about him.

Kabir Das Jayanti 2022: Date And Time

According to the Hindu calendar, Kabirdas Jayanti is observed on Jyeshta Poornima every year. As per the Gregorian calendar, this day will be celebrated in the month of either May or June. As per Hindus, the Kabirdas Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 14 June 2022. It starts at 21:02 pm on 13 June and ends at 17:21 pm, on 14 June.

Kabir Das Jayanti 2022: Legend

Kabir was born in Kashi, Varanasi. around 1398 AD on Jyestha Poornima, to Muslim parents. Very spiritually inclined from his formative years, he called himself a child of Allah and Ram. He is known for many monumental works such as Anurag Sagar' and 'Kabir Granthavali. His legacy of spiritual poems continues through the members of his community known as 'Kabir Panthis'. Kabir's two-liner couplets are eternal favourites amongst those who are poetic at heart.

Kabir Das Jayanti 2022: Rituals, Celebrations

The entire day is dedicated to the remembrance of Kabir on Kabir Das Jayanti. His Muslim and Hindu followers get together, to recite his couplets, and sing Kabir bhajans. Satsangs or spiritual get-togethers are also arranged at many points in Kashi. Seminars are arranged for the students by professors and poets to discuss and understand what Kabir couples imply. The pulse of every 'Kabir Panthi' beats with a religious fervour that comes out at the very mention of Kabir. Lastly, the Shobhayatra or procession dedicated to Saint Kabir is carried out with gusto. The Kabir Chaura Math in Varanasi was the primary residence of Kabir Das where he spent a part of his time with his family. So on the day of the Jayanti, people throng this place to offer prayers and fairs are also organized on this day.

Kabir Jayanti 2022: History And Significance

Kabir attained Maha samadhi in Gorakhpur in 1518. Soon after his death, a dispute arose about the type of final rites that should be followed to cremate Kabir. It was then, that Kabir himself stood up, and asked everyone to see beneath. The devotees found a wide array of flowers which they finally took to Varanasi and Maghar.

Kabir had a few testing moments in his life as well. There were some wicked minds who wanted to break his celibacy by engaging him with a courtesan. He was also taken to the court of Sikandar Lodhi, for interrogation, due to the floating rumour that he was practising black magic. Due to all this, he left Varanasi for good. He was known for his one-line responses to queries from the spiritually curious.

His sonnets explore the deeper meaning of life, and the reasons for human suffering. His spiritual master was Ramanand Guru, who enlightened him with the knowledge of life and all relevant aspects of the Hindu religion. A major part of his works was compiled by the renowned fifth guru of Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev who added a few of his couplets to the Guru Granth Sahib (a holy religious scripture of Sikhism).

Couplets of Kabir are immortalized in the form of Kabir Dohe, which are relevant even in today's times. It tells us how to swim along the natural course of life, which is charted by what we learn through our external and internal battles, occasional learnings, and final and meek submission to life, as a process and learning to accept it stoically from all angles.

Sant Kabir was not partial to any religion, with respect to its dogmas and tenets. He was totally against the social evils, superstitions, and rituals. He did not believe in the idea that God existed in temples and mosques, but he believed that God resides in the hearts of human beings. He believed in one religion and was an advocate of humanity.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 11:30 [IST]