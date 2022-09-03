Jogani Mata Of Kulu, Himachal: The Goddess that Clears Epidemics Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Known as Jogani Mata, the Goddess of the village of Sharani Shreo, which is governed by Maiharan Panchayat of Karsog tehsil in Mandi district in the Devbhoomi Himachal, cures disease, true to her name. Villagers say that diseases like herpes, or constant itching, skin disease, and generally any disease, can be cured at the temple of Goddess Jogani.

Skin related disorders clear without trace, and diseases of various kinds vanish, just by worshipping her. The Sharani Shreo villagers, by just mentioning her name, break into effusive praises as they feel she is the last resort to go to, for all their ills. Named as the mother who wards off sickness, Jogani Mata's devotees have several mystical experiences, and true instances of the miracle cures that they were blessed with. Read on.

Himachal Pradesh, whose ritualistic practices, although differing highly from that of other regions, marks its distinguished identity for its beauteous locale, and mysterious mythological fables that holds everyone enthralled. Laced with the essence of divinity in its parts and parcels Himachal comes to be called Devabhoomi. The people of Karsog area in Mandi, in Himachal, believe sincerely that there is a medicine for every pain and every sorry with the Goddess Jogani Mata.

Some people believed to have had incurable diseases that were beyond the medical intervention, have resorted to Mata Jogani, offered their worship and cured of the sickness, which they believe was due to Jogani Mata's blessings. Local people have an unshakeable faith in Jogani Mata's powers and also make vows to Jogani Mata to cure their diseases.

The Miracle Of Goddess Jogani Mata: Mystery Ritual

As devotees find themselves cured, due to the grace of the goddess, they come back to the Jogan Mata temple to offer prasad of Jaggery and flour in the temple to the mother. According to the locals, the prasad is meant to appease the mother in reciprocation of the favours rendered by the mother goddess. As soon as the prasad is offered, usually the crows arrive in large groups and pick the sweet preparation from where it is placed. This is evidence to the fact that Goddess is pleased with their faith. Otherwise, one can't get to see even one crow in the nearby area, and they flock to eat the prasad, by landing from nowhere. This is quite surprising for the first-time visitor to this temple. To the local people, crows are messengers of Goddess Jogani who wants the crows to be fed after offering the prasad to her.

Centuries back in time, there was an instance of epidemics reported in this area wherein thousands lost lives due to the contagious disease. Well known doctors or ayurvedic vaidyas of the area did not know how to bring down the severity of the disease. It is believed that at that time, Mahunag Kakno had invoked Jogani Mata to this place to help the villagers to get rid of the disease. The miraculous powers of Goddess Jogani worked on the fatal disease to eradicate it totally leaving no traces of it in the village, in the matter of just a few days after which the Nag Devta requested Goddess Jogani to stay with her. But Goddess Jogani decided to make a small stone cave on a small hill in SHaranishreyo as her residence.

This cave of Goddess Jogani mata holds several mysteries inside it. In many instances, people reportedly have experienced relief or cure from diseases for which doctors had given up the treatment.

The Miracle Of Goddess Jogani Mata : Local Legend

Many people from all over the country, make a beeline to her temple, seeking for cure from the sicknesses, and the people here believe that Karsog area of Mandi in Himachal is not known as Devabhoomi for reasons more than one. As per local witnesses, a number of crows flock together in the temple area, where the prasad is being prepared which is a rare sight. Locals believe that crows are the messenger of Goddess Jogani who is pleased with the offering of Bhog that crows also partake. When the area was plagued by epidemic, which killed thousands, it wss Mahanag Kakno's prayers to Goddess Jogani that saved the land.,

The Miracle Of Goddess Jogani Mata: Corona Prayers

Special worship is being offered on the day of Shardiya Navratri in Dev Bhoomi, especially to eradicate the disease of Corona epidemic across the world. Special worship was offered to Goddess Jogani Mata on the fifth day of Navaratrti in her temple at Karsog near the Mahunag Kakans subdivision, where villagers prayed to Goddess to end the corona.

People also distributed the prasad in the temple of Goddess Jogani to check the spread of corona. Physical distance restrictions were followed during this procedure. At this instance, they say they are reminded of a similar situation that happened centuries ago, that was resolved by the Goddess Jogani. Unbelievably, not even one corona case has been reported in the Karsog area, so far, due to Goddess Jogani's miraculous powers. People believe that it is all due to the blessings of the Mother Goddess.

To fulfil your wish, all that you have to do is to take a vow before the mother Goddess and then return with bhog, to feed to Goddess, when the issue is resolved.

