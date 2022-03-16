Just In
Jhulelal Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Of Cheti Chand
This is a very important festival which is decided as per the Hindu calendar and is popular among the Sindhi people of India and Pakistan. The day is celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi (first day) of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha (waxing of the Moon). It is celebrated when the crescent is seen after the New Moon day (Amavasya).
This is the New Year of Sindhis and also marks the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal, who is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Varuna or the God of Water. Therefore, this day is known as Jhulelal Jayanti. Let us know about the date, time, legends and significance associated with this festival.
Jhulelal Jayanti 2022: Date, Time
This year Cheti Chanda will be celebrated on Saturday, 02 April 2022. The Cheti Chanda muhurat will begin from 17:52 and continue till 18:52. The duration is 00 hours 59 mins. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:53 on 01 April 2022 and Pratipada Tithi ends at 11:58 on 02 April 2022.
Jhulelal Jayanti 2022: Stories And Legends
According to a popular folklore, Jhulelal (God Of Water) and a tyrant named Mirkhshah. Sindh was under the rule of Sumras at that time who were intolerant of other religions. It said that once the latter threatened the Sindhi people with terrible consequences if anyone didn't follow Mirkhshah's religion Islam they will face death. Unable to find a way out of this problem, Sindhis went to the bank of Sindhu prayers and prayed for a solution for 40 days at a stretch to stop the forced conversion.
On the fortieth day, there was a divine prophecy which informed about a child's birth who will be born to a couple (Devaki and Ratanchand Lohano) who lived in Nasarpur. The prediction became a reality and a baby was born who was named Udaichand at birth but was fondly known as Uderolal. It is believed that the cradle carrying the baby rocked on its own and when his parents witnessed this miracle, they called him Jhulelal. Also, they saw a deity seated on a fish when the baby opened its mouth. Over the years, Mrikhshah made numerous attempts to kill the baby, but he conceded defeat after knowing the valour of Jhulelal.
Jhulelal Jayanti 2022: History And Significance Of Cheti Chand
People from the Sindhi community believe that Jhulelal was born during the 10th century in Sindh. The day is celebrated with great zeal and fervour and therefore, along with him, water is also worshipped on this day. When the New Moon appears after no moon day, then the first appearance of the moon in the month of Cheti is also known as Cheti Chand. Usually, it is celebrated a day after Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.