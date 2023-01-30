Just In
Jaya Ekadashi 2023 : These Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Get Rich On Jaya Ekadashi
Get rich schemes hardly work as it is the combination of hard work, diligence coupled with the right acumen that work ultimately. luck of course should favour your efforts. People who persevere are bound to get rich and successful. Some as per the predictions may get lucky while some may still be searching in the dark. This Jaya Ekadashi period proves to be lucky for a few and plain energy consuming and frustrating for the others. Jaya Ekadashi is observed to cleanse oneself of the sins committed in the past and to avoid being born in the lower strata of creation such as animals and bhoots. Just a day of fasting on this day can achieve moksha to a person. Praying to Vishnu on this day is going to be an indicator of how things will turn out to be for the entire year. Bathing donating and fasting are your primarily the activities you should be indulging in for today. Magh month is extremely auspicious for conducting these activities. Anyone who worships Lord Vishnu on this day, does not become a ghost after life.
Let us see which signs get rich this year.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Aries make hay while the sun shines. They have burning ambitions to make it big with any first opportunity they get. They can easily reach their financial goals as they have the acumen to understand what it takes to reach there. They are a good mix of passion and ambition that helps them to move up the ladder quickly. All they have to do is to prioritise and go ahead with their goals. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will prevail. Health will be hale and hearty.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Taureans will have a spate of very good luck in their favour this time. Riches and luxuries are going to await them. Their hard and sincere work will prove to be highly advantageous for them. They are also stubborn and make use of this trait to reach their goals without fail.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Leos don't work mechanically on any task they are given, They have the zeal and passion to make it work. They always trust their gut feeling even in the case of important decisions. This will draw the Lady Luck to their door step in the near future. They can be kind and generous in excess.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Virgos have Dame Luck smiling at them with respect to Wealth and prosperity. They are born perfectionists, a trait that takes them towards higher accomplishments. They are about to get rich during this period the reason for which is the drive and inspired work they put in this time. Those preparing for Government exams will find suitable opportunities after clearing the exam. Verdict in lawsuits is going to tilt in your favour. Businessmen will have a great time ahead
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Librans will have a great planetary alignment working in their favour, Partner will be supportive and hence it will strengthen your relationship. Business will progress and profits are expected. They may go on pilgrimage tours with family, Their work will be appreciated and respected. An overseas assignment will fulfil your wish.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption
