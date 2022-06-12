Janmashtami 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History, Significance, And Celebrations Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

"Karmanye vadhikarasthe maphaleshu kadachana" - This poignant and popular statement was made by none other than the geethacharya (the guru of Gita) Sri Krishn. Bhagavad Gita is a 700-verse Hindu scripture and a significant part of epic Mahabharata. cclaimed encyclopedia on human life. "Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum!"

The very mention of Lord Krishna, floods you with images of his Vishvaroopa (the all-encompassing darshan, Krishna gave to Arjuna) and the oracular words uttered as he unveiled the story of human life in the form of verse called Bhagavad Gita.

Bhagavad Gita is relevant in today's times, especially to those, puzzled by the unfathomable ways of human life and its predicaments. Ithas answered all our everyday struggles from immemorial times and has found recognition in premier universities that have integrated it into their curriculum.

Born at an unearthly hour at 12:00 am, as the eighth avatar of Vishnu, on the 8th day of the month as the 8th son of Devaki and Vasudeva, Lord Krishna created a new era that celebrated the importance of principles of administration at times of peace and war. His life was an epic that created history, throughout the global geography, that guided us efficiently through the political science of life. Scroll down the article to know more.

Janmashtami 2022: Date And Time

Lord Krishna was born in the month of Shravan as per the Amanta and Bhadrapad in the Purnimantha calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Janmashtami will be observed in August. This year the festival will be celebrated from Thursday, 18 August 2022, and will end on Friday, 19 August 2022.

Janmashtami 2022: Puja Rituals

The celebration begins on Ashtami with a fast and puja and ends with Parana on Navami. Sattvic diet, and celibacy are prescribed on this day. On the day of fast, during the wee hours, after the bath, one needs to face east or north, and pray to all deities. A sankalp (vow) is taken for fast while holding holy water, and flowers in the hand. Further, one has to sprinkle sesame mixed water, on themselves, and prepare the labor room for Devaki Mata. Then the Lord Krishnas idol is placed on the cradle and holy Kalash on the bed.

Place an image of Devaki with Krishna in the cradle after which worship Krishna and his Parivar (family). This fast is broken only at midnight, and till then it is only fruits and milk all the way. Condensed milk sweets and halwa could be a sweeter alternative to calm one's cravings. Tiny footprints are drawn from the entrance area of the house to the kitchen to imply that Krishna has arrived in their homes with his baby steps. Bhagavata Purana is read and Bhagavad Gita is recited. Dance and drama are organized in temples. After aarti concludes, the prasad is distributed. Tableaus ( A tableau is a scene, from history, mythology, or a religious text, which is displayed in a procession by a group of costumed people who do not speak or move) are displayed in processions in the city.

Janmashtami 2022: History And Significance

According to Srimad Bhagavatha, Devaki was the sister of the villainous king Kamsa, a very prominent Yadav ruler. As soon as he married his sister Devaki to Vasudeva, he heard an oracle that said that Kamsa's death is imminent, and it would be at the hands of Devaki's eighth son. Yadava king Vasudeva and his queen Devaki were instantly jailed by Kamsa who had pledged to kill all her children as soon as they were born.

Devaki lost seven children in these barbaric episodes. When Krishna was born, Vasudeva carried Krishna in a casket, crossed the river Yamuna, which bifurcated into two streams to make way for the divine duo, and reached Yashoda's hut in Gokul, in Mathura. Thereafter, Krishna was brought up by Nanda and Yashoda.

Janmashtami 2022: Celebrations

Janmashtami is also known as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Saatam Aatham, Ashtami Rohini and Shri Krishna Jayanti; and iss celebrated in different cities, in different ways, differing as per the traditional mores and customs.

Dahi Handi is the Maharashtrian version of Krishnashtami whereas Bal Gopal's sixth day is celebrated as Chhati Mahotsav. On the day after Krishna Janmashtami the young people join and form a human pyramid. At a convenient height, a clay pot filled with butter or curds is hung. One has to try to reach the pot and break it. People around, sing songs, and enthuse the person who is trying to reach the pot. This is a sport that has taken serious dimensions these days. It enjoys extensive media coverage and sponsorships. This sport is based on his childhood story which says that Krishna used to steal butter and curds from neighbouring homes in a similar "dahi handi" fashion.

In Uttar Pradesh, devotees celebrate at Vrindavan in Mathura. Entire Gujarat assembles at the dwarkadhish temple of Dwarka to sing Krishnas leelas and sankirtans. In Eastern India, Janmasthami is followed by Nanda Utsav the next day. Pujas are held at Puri in Odisa and Nabadwip in West Bengal. Down south, it is celebrated as Gokul Ashtami and Sri Krishna Jayanti.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 10:00 [IST]