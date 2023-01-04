Jallikattu 2023: Know About The Bull Taming Festival Celebrated During Pongal In Tamil Nadu Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

The districts of Madurai, Trichy, Pudukottai and Sivagangai, Alanganallur, and Avaniapuram, acquire a different lively colour on the day of the Jallikattu, or Manjuvirattu, a festival that brings together the illustrious cultural imprints and the spirit of Tamil tradition, on the day of Makar Sankranti or Thai Pongal. During mid-January, exactly on the day of the Pongal Festival, the sun changes its course and starts its journey towards the North. It is a traditional version of the thanksgiving festival for farmers who thank the Sun for the bounty of harvest yielded for which special poojas are conducted to please the Sun God.

Jallikattu: Meaning

Jallikattu is a combination of two Tamil words, Sallikkasu (coins) and Kattu (a package. Jallikattu is one of the longest-surviving warrior sports that has defied constant controversies that surround this festival. It is celebrated as a day to worship cattle during the Pongal festival. There is a pack of coins that dangles from the bull's horns which the participant needs to pull out. Quite a difficult proposition. Dravidian valour and spirit is on full display as the oxen come in fully decorated, beautified with colour powders.

Jallikattu: Legend

Jallikattu means 'Bull Taming'. Bulls barge into the field one behind the other, through a small entrance called "Vadivasal, with coins dangling ferociously from their horns. Young men take on the bull in this closed place, catch, tame it and floor it. If the bull is floored, the person who caused it is announced as the winner. One needs to be very cautious and courageous to take the bull by its hump first and then by its horns. The coin pouch can also have cash or gifts and the one who holds the hump should separate the pouch from its hump without slipping off from the bull. Only then he is declared the winner.

Jallikattu 2023: Types And Restrictions

1. Vadi Manjuvirattu - This is the regular game where the bull is released through the Vadivasal, from where the warriors start their taming expedition.

2. Veli Manuvirattu - The bulls are released directly into the ground from where the warriors begin their actual show. Veli Manuvirattu is very popular in Sivagangai and Madurai.

3. Vatam Virattu - In this type, the bulls will be tied with a rope of 15 m in length and they are allowed freedom of movement. A group of warriors try to catch hold of the pouch tied on the horn.

If they do not hold the hump, but instead hold the neck horns or tail, they will be disqualified from the sport. They have to hold on to this position at least for a minimum of 30 seconds or a distance of 15 meters. If the bull overthrows him by then, he loses his chance in the race.

Jallikattu 2023: Current Scenario

Families engaged in Jallikattu for decades, have recently been influenced by modern views and taken to technical disciplines like engineering and medicine. But they are not totally cut off from their culture. Young Tamilians in cosmopolitan areas visit their hometowns even today to take part in the Pongal festival and then the most awaited Jallikattu. This is enough for them to go back to their homes with happy memories that they will treasure forever.

