Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages, And Images Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

The Rath yatra festival celebrates Lord Jagannath's visit, to the Gundicha temple, via Mausi Maa temple near Sharadha Bali, in Puri, once a year. The deities are taken out in procession on the Aashaadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya.

Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, as well as Sudarshan chakra, are displayed inside the chariot which is a wooden Deula-shaped chariot. They were last reconstructed in 2015. Set aside a few seconds of your time to read the heartwarming Jagannath Rath Yatra quotes, greetings, texts, messages, FB and Whatsapp Status, and images and share them with your loved ones.

Ratha Yatra processions have been historically common since time immemorial However, Puri yatra is the only festival where the deities travel to the bhaktas to give them the darshan (holy view). It is also the largest rath yatra in the world. It always rains on the puri rath yatra day, be it coincidental or otherwise. Rath Yatra's beauty and splendour of gigantic proportions have impressed the westerners to coin and include a new word, "Juggernaut" in the English dictionary.

Jagannath Yatra 2022: Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages, And Images

1. May Lord Jagannath, listen to your earnest prayers and grant you success on all fronts. Let the Lord of Puri bring joy and cheer this year and fill your life with light!

2. May Lord Jagannath, oversee your well-being, at all times, in all your situations and predicaments. Happy Rath Yatra 2022 to you and your family.

3. Let Lord Jagannath be there with you, during the moments of your sorrow and joy. May he bless you from all corners this year!

4. May his presence in your life ensure that you stay positive and take life as it comes. Our prayers for Jagannath's blessings on you this 2022.

5. May the Lord give you the best options to choose from, guide you through your efforts, and ensure your success in the end. Wishing you Lord Jagannath's presence all the way through 2022.

6. Let your efforts meet with Lord Jagannath's blessings in abundance. Happy Ratha yatra festival 2022!

7. I pray that Lord Jagannath gives you all the virtues, and take away your flaws. May you always succeed in everything. Wishing you the warmest and happiest Rath Yatra 2022.

8. We sincerely wish that Lord Jagannath, bless you and brings your choicest dreams to life. Happy Rath Yatra 2022 to you!

9. Happy Rath Yatra 2022! Our earnest prayers to Lord Jagannath, to see to your well-being, and let his kindness and mercy pour upon your life and world. Wish you galore of happiness, this year.

10. Let your prayers and Lord's blessings work in unison and bring prosperity and success. May Lord Jagannath, take care of your heart, mind, and soul always.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:45 [IST]