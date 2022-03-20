Just In
- 3 hrs ago Ramadan 2022: Start Date, End Date, Sighting Of Moon, Fasting And Significance
- 4 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope For 20 March To 26 March 2022
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 20 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 19 hrs ago Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Beautiful Pictures In White Dress
Don't Miss
- Sports Watch: Football stadium temporary gallery collapse leaves over 200 people injured in Wandoor
- News Uttarakhand govt formation: Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda, Pushkar Singh Dhami
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Sugar Stock For A Target Price of Rs. 579 Says HDFC Securities
- Movies CBI 5 The Brain: The Mammootty Starrer To Get An Eid Release?
- Technology Apple iPhone 14 Pro Renders Leak Online Showing Alleged Design
- Automobiles Abarth Gearing Up To Launch Their First EV: EV Based On Fiat 500 Electric
- Education CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Result 2022 Announced, Check CBSE Class XII Term 1 Result And Term 2 Weightage Criteria
- Travel Top Summer Honeymoon Destinations in India
Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And How To Do Tilak
Bhai Dooj visits every two years. The first Bhai Dooj is the day after Holi, while the second is two days after Diwali. However, the scriptures place greater emphasis on Bhai Dooj, which occurs after Diwali.
This celebration, like Rakshabandhan, celebrates the love between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers and put tilak on their brother's forehead. The brothers promise to protect her. The sacred festival of Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.
This year's Holi Bhai Dooj falls on Sunday, March 20th, 2022. According to religious traditions, visiting the sister's house to eat food and receive tilak on this day grants one liberation from the tortures of hell and resolves all problems.
In this article, we have included details on Holi Bhai Dooj such as its shubh muhurat, date and significance. Take a look.
Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Date
Holi Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival that takes place on the second Sunday of the Chaitra (March-April) month. This year, Holi Bhai Dooj falls on March 20, 2022.
Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Shubh Muhurat
Holi Bhai Dooj 2022 - 20 March 2022, Sunday
Dwitiya Tithi (Start timing) - 19th March 2022, Saturday from 12:15 PM
End of Dwitiya Tithi (End timing)- 20 March 2022, Sunday up to 11:10 am
Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Importance And Significance Of The Day
Bhai Dooj has been celebrated in India since ancient times. On this day, there is a law to worship Yamraj; it is said that worshipping Yamdev on this day solves all of the hardships that brothers face.
According to the scriptures, similar to Bhai Dooj celebrated two days after Deepawali, when sisters ask for a long life of their brothers, on Holi Bhai Dooj, sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brothers and wish God to eliminate all the troubles in their brothers' lives.
How To Do Tilak On This Day?
After performing bathing and other activities early in the morning, wear clean clothes and worship Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu on Holi Bhai Dooj. Read Bhai Dooj's story or 'katha' and pray to him for your brother's long life. Then, adorn the aarti plate to tilak the brother.
On the plate, place roli, akshat, diya, sweets and betel nut (supari). Request the brother to sit on a small rectangular wooden table. Apply tilak and then akshat on the forehead and do aarti to him. Then, feed him sweets and give him a betel nut.
Brothers will then take blessings from their sisters by touching her feet. Don't forget to give a small gift to your sister as a token of love and sweeten her mouth with sweets. Sisters are suggested to feed their brothers first with delicacies and then send them home.
- recipesHoli Special Recipes: How To Make Instant Papad Katori Chaat
- pulseWhen Is Lent? Start Date, End Date, Practices, History And Significance
- recipesMahashivratri Recipes: How To Make Sabudana Bhel
- healthBig New COVID Wave Unlikely But Too Early To Say India In Endemic Stage: Scientists
- wellness11 Effective Ways To Prevent Indigestion During Durga Puja
- fashion trendsAmazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Top Jewellery Picks To Choose From
- festivalsKamika Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- festivalsJuly 2021: List Of Festivals Observed In This Month
- festivalsVinayaka Chaturthi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Day
- festivalsNarada Jayanti 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- wellnessRamadan Amidst COVID-19: How To Keep The Spirit Of The Festival Alive Along With Staying Healthy
- bollywood wardrobeRamadan 2021: Gauahar Khan’s Embroidered Blue Lucknowi Kurti Is All You Need To Ace Festive Look