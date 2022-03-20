Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And How To Do Tilak Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Bhai Dooj visits every two years. The first Bhai Dooj is the day after Holi, while the second is two days after Diwali. However, the scriptures place greater emphasis on Bhai Dooj, which occurs after Diwali.

This celebration, like Rakshabandhan, celebrates the love between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers and put tilak on their brother's forehead. The brothers promise to protect her. The sacred festival of Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.

This year's Holi Bhai Dooj falls on Sunday, March 20th, 2022. According to religious traditions, visiting the sister's house to eat food and receive tilak on this day grants one liberation from the tortures of hell and resolves all problems.

In this article, we have included details on Holi Bhai Dooj such as its shubh muhurat, date and significance. Take a look.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Date

Holi Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival that takes place on the second Sunday of the Chaitra (March-April) month. This year, Holi Bhai Dooj falls on March 20, 2022.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Holi Bhai Dooj 2022 - 20 March 2022, Sunday

Dwitiya Tithi (Start timing) - 19th March 2022, Saturday from 12:15 PM

End of Dwitiya Tithi (End timing)- 20 March 2022, Sunday up to 11:10 am

Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Importance And Significance Of The Day

Bhai Dooj has been celebrated in India since ancient times. On this day, there is a law to worship Yamraj; it is said that worshipping Yamdev on this day solves all of the hardships that brothers face.

According to the scriptures, similar to Bhai Dooj celebrated two days after Deepawali, when sisters ask for a long life of their brothers, on Holi Bhai Dooj, sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brothers and wish God to eliminate all the troubles in their brothers' lives.

How To Do Tilak On This Day?

After performing bathing and other activities early in the morning, wear clean clothes and worship Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu on Holi Bhai Dooj. Read Bhai Dooj's story or 'katha' and pray to him for your brother's long life. Then, adorn the aarti plate to tilak the brother.

On the plate, place roli, akshat, diya, sweets and betel nut (supari). Request the brother to sit on a small rectangular wooden table. Apply tilak and then akshat on the forehead and do aarti to him. Then, feed him sweets and give him a betel nut.

Brothers will then take blessings from their sisters by touching her feet. Don't forget to give a small gift to your sister as a token of love and sweeten her mouth with sweets. Sisters are suggested to feed their brothers first with delicacies and then send them home.

Sunday, March 20, 2022