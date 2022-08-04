Having Visa Problems? Visit These Four Famous Visa Temples In India If You Are Planning To Go Abroad Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Be it a career complexities, scoring well in exams, finding a good match, getting health issues sorted or even gaining respect; when nothing works, Indians do find a way to get spiritually inclined to solve their problems and even seek divine intervention.

The same applies to visa-related issues! There are some people who get drawn to work opportunities in a foreign land and find it quite enticing. Well, India has four famous Visa temples and trust us when we say they have a reputation going back decades. A darshan of these deities, and religious figures and no wonder your dream will get wings, literally!

Visa Balaji temple can be spotted as you travel twenty-five kilometres from Hyderabad off the Vikarabad road, on the banks of Osmansagar, in the city of Chilkur, 33 km away from Mehedipatnam. The oldest amongst Telangana temples, in terms of style and structure the temple appears decadent, and at least half a millennium-year-old in construction.

Chilkur Balaji Temple: Legend Associated With This Temple

The history of Chilkur or Visa Balaji temple revolves around a legend. It is one of the oldest temples constructed in Rangareddy district during the time of Madanna and Akkanna, the uncles of Bhakta Ramadas in Hyderabad..

According to another legend, there was a devotee, once upon a time, who visited Tirupati without fail, every year. Once, as he falls sick, he is unable to reach Tirupati on the stipulated day. Lord Venkateshwara, seems to have given him a dream visitation and told him that he resides in a nearby jungle and the devotee needs to see him there.

When the devotee reached the place that was suggested by the lord, he saw a mole hill there which he dug to see what was inside. His axe accidentally struck Lord Balaji's idol in the chin and chest and there was blood oozing from it. The devotee's heart sank at this development. Then Lord Balaji asked him to flood milk into the molehill. When he did so, the entire structure with Lord Balaji and his two consorts surfaced. This was installed in the traditional manner and a temple built around it.

The idol of the Goddess Padmavati, the consort of Lord Venkateshwara was installed in 1963. Goddess Padmavathi, known locally as Rajyalakshmi, adapts a unique posture here. The devi idol has three lotus flowers in her three hands and the fourth is held in such a position towards the lotus feet which represents sharanagathi, the doctrine of ultimate surrender.

The majority of devotees' wishes are linked to visas, so Chilkur Balaji is often referred to as 'Visa' Balaji. The god of Chilkur Balaji is very popular for visas abroad, so it is generally referred to as the god of visas.

Chilkur Balaji Temple: Puja Rituals

The Visa Balaji is synonymous with wish fulfilment, especially with respect to visa approval. If you visit this temple, at the premises, you can ask for a 108 numbered slip and take 11 parikramas around the deity. Depending on your level of devotion, it may take just a month or even a year. But the wish gets fulfilled.

When you get your visa, the next step to be done is to come back here to complete the 108 rounds to the deity. All you need now is to have a pen with you to mark the number of rounds that you do, on the sheet provided by the temple authorities and eat till you are full so that you have sufficient stamina to complete the rounds. The temple priests instruct the devotees to do the parikrama, through their megaphones in English and Telugu languages. They provide knowledgeable discourses and relevant information to be understood. You can relax and rest in between rounds. Finally, thank Lord Balaji with humility and surrender for solving your visa related issues.

Chilkur Balaji Temple: Mantras To Chant

Chilukur Balaji temple authorities advise a Balaji Mantram, which is more commonly known as Visa Balaji Mantram which is known to be very potent and when chanted 108 times, the visa gets approved for sure. Mantra chants have to be performed each and every day and then the number of chants have to be increased on Saturdays.

This mantra is as follows: "Om Chilukuru Sri Vemkatesa Parabrahmane Namaha".

Chilkur Balaji temple is open all the days of the week from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm. The timings for 108 rounds are 5:00 am - 8:00 pm every day. On Saturdays, Devotees have to wear only handloom garments.

1. Chilkur Balaji Mantra for Business: "Om Vashatkaaraaya Namaha"

2. Chilkur Balaji Mantra for Studies: "Om Aksharaya Namaha"

3. Chilkur Balaji Mantra for Health: "Om Bhuthabhavanaya Namaha"

4. Chilkur Balaji Mantra for Self Confidence: Om Paramatmane Namah

5. Chilkur Balaji Mantra for finalizing Marriage or issues related to it: "Kaameshwaraya Kaamaya Kaamapalaya Kamine, Namaha Kaamavihaaraya Kaamarupa dharaayacha"

Visa Balaji Temple: History And Significance

There is a spiritual connotation behind the numbers 11 and 108. The 11 parikramas mean 1 soul and 1 body wherein dedication and determination to reach God come together. 1 represents the Life 0 represents Creation (Illusionary Planet, Jagath) and 8 represents the gestation time for the human child to come to this world. Located amidst the thick set green surroundings, the temple has minimum 75000 to 1 lakh visitors per week, which is perhaps the reason why it is chosen by many as a retreat and meditation centre. The volume of the visitors doubles during the celebrations of Anakota, Brahmotsavams and Poolangi. An important point to remember is that the temple is generally heavily crowded on Fridays and Sundays.

Chilkur Balaji temple does not have a hundi installed and also does not encourage any money as gift from devotees. Apart from that the religious books are also available here. This is a special temple that is bereft of a 'green channel' (a privilege given to politicians) or VIP privileges. A software firm has its own experience to tell. The firm whose employees had faced series of visa rejections, were finally sent to Hyderabad for visa interview. This was related to H3 'training visa', which is a visa designed for people to enter the United States. But after the applicants visited Chilkur Balaji temple, all their visas were immediately approved. They shared this story with their employer. All they did was 11 parikramas around the temple. And the rest is history. Their visa was immediately accepted at the consulate.

Apart from the Balaji temple, there are three more temples, where people visit the temple premises to get rid of their Visa related issues if they are travelling abroad.

a. Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurdwara, Punjab

Located in the Talhan village of Punjab, 150-year-old Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh gurdwara is famous among visa seekers. Devotees offer toy aeroplanes as offerings after their visa is approved. This is one of the reasons why this shrine is popularly called 'Hawaijahaj' (aeroplane) Gurudwara.

b. Chamatkarik Khadia Hanuman Temple, Ahmedabad

An idol of Lord Hanuman installed in this temple, in Desai-ni-pol, Khadia, Ahmedabad draws hundreds of visa applicants on weekends. Devotees believe that he flew into Sri Lanka and moved a whole mountain to complete a divine task.

c. Bajrangbali Temple, New Delhi

A Hanuman temple on IGNOU Road, Neb Sarai in South Delhi, draws the maximum number of visa visitors. This temple is also known as Visa Wale Bajrangi temple and it is customary after the wish fulfilment, that people must return to write a thank you note to God and register it in their names.

