Hariyali Teej 2019: Date, Time And Significance

Hariyali Teej is a festival celebrated by women which is dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to the Gregorian calendar, Hariyali Teej is observed on the 3rd of August this year. The festival is mainly celebrated in North India in states like Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

What Does Hariyali Teej Mean?

Hariyali Teej is a celebration of the onset of monsoons. The word Hariyali means greenery and it is believed that the earth will get wrapped in greenery after the summer season. Hariyali Teej celebrates the prosperity that a good harvest will bring.

Date And Time Of Hariyali Teej

The month is considered auspicious because it is special for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They are worshipped on this day and many people fast. The time of worship will begin from 1.36 am and end at 10.06 pm.

Legend Of Hariyali Teej

It is believed that when Mata Sati breathed her last, Lord Shiva went into a deep and intense state of meditation. This turned him away from the duties of the world and its problems, due to which Mata Sati took birth again to attain Lord Shiva as her husband. But she was unsuccessful. She underwent 107 unsuccessful births. She took a 108th birth as Parvati - the daughter of Parvat Raj.

Meanwhile, Narada Muni arrived at Parvat Raj's palace to ask for Parvati's hand in marriage to Lord Vishnu. Parvat Raj gladly agreed. Hearing the news, Parvati began to weep, as she wanted to get married to Lord Shiva. A friend of hers took her deep into the mountains. Here, Parvati built a Shiva Linga out of sand in a cave and worshipped it.

Finally, Lord Shiva arrived and fulfilled her wish. He married her amidst celebrations. Hariyali Teej is celebrated to mark the occasion of the union of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.

How Is Hariyali Teej Celebrated?

Hariyali Teej is observed on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Shravana month. Hariyali Teej is also referred to as Sindhara Teej. On this day, parents-in-law gift their daughters-in-law a bunch of gifts called Sindhara, which usually contains ghevar, home-made sweets, etc.

Folk dances, folk and spiritual songs are also performed on this day. Women wear green clothes and perform a special puja. In Rajasthan, the procession of Goddess Parvati will be done on the streets. In Punjab, women will perform gidda and in Chandigarh, students perform cultural events and plays.