Hariyali Teej 2021: Date in India Calendar, Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

One of the significant festivals in the month of Sawan, Hariyali teej is celebrated by Hindu married women by observing fast to seek blessings in the form of a long and healthy life for their husbands. Also known as Sawan Teej or Shravani Teej, this year this festival will be celebrated on 11 August, 2021.

On this day, unmarried girls observe the fast to get a husband of their choice and married women worship the neem tree. All the four Teej festivals are observed for a happy married life. On this auspicious day, women get up early in the morning and take bath during Brahma Muhurta and dress up like newlyweds. Also, prior to this day, women apply mehndi on their hands and feet.

In some communities, women get up and eat something before the sunrise itself. Thereafter, they observe the fast by abstaining from eating or drinking anything throughout the day. Hariyali Teej is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashada. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 07:22 pm on 11 August 2021 and will stay till 05:03 pm on 11 August 2021.

Hariyali Teej 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Images

1. Wishing you a happy married life. May your days be full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. Happy Hariyali Teej!

2. May Lord Shiva and Goddess bless your life with peace, you and your wife with happiness, peace, good health, love, wealth and prosperity. Happy Hariyali Teej!

3. May the swings of happiness fill your heart with love, joy and abundant fortune. Happy Hariyali Teej!

4. Let the divine light spread in your life and flourish you with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej !

5. May the magic of Teej bring a lot of happiness in your life. Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your family!

6. "Teej is the day which celebrates a woman's love. May your wishes come true and you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva."

7. Wishing you an eternity with your loved one and plenty of great fortune and health. Happy Hariyali Teej!

8. May the divine light of God spread into your life, peace and prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!

9. Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej! May this festival purify your body and soul and bring peace and happiness.

10. May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej!

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 16:35 [IST]